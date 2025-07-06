England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test: Rain delays start; Draw likely as ENG need 536 to win
ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: England's recent record on Day 5 in Tests supports this approach, since 2022, they've batted on the final day 10 times, scoring at an impressive rate of 4.4 runs per over.
India have placed themselves on the brink of a historic Test victory at Day 5 of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston for the first time, thanks to a commanding batting performance on Day 4. Leading the charge once again was captain Shubman Gill, who scored a magnificent 161 in the second innings. With a towering target of 608 runs set for England, India’s pace attack struck early, claiming three wickets before stumps. ENG 2nd innings scorecard after Day 4:
|England 2nd Innings
|72-3 (16 ov) CRR:4.50
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c (sub S Sudharsan) b M Siraj
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Duckett
|b A Deep
|25
|15
|5
|0
|166.67
|Ollie Pope
|Not out
|24
|44
|3
|0
|54.55
|Joe Root
|b A Deep
|6
|16
|1
|0
|37.5
|Harry Brook
|Not out
|15
|15
|2
|0
|100
|Extras
|2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|72 (3 wkts, 16 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Akash Deep
|8
|1
|36
|2
|0
|4.5
|Mohammed Siraj
|5
|1
|29
|1
|1
|5.8
|Prasidh Krishna
|3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
As the match heads into what promises to be a dramatic Day 5, here’s what we can expect:
England's batters are expected to come out swinging on the final day. Their recent record on Day 5 in Tests supports this approach, since 2022, they’ve batted on the final day 10 times, scoring at an impressive rate of 4.4 runs per over and averaging 40.3 runs per wicket. These are the highest figures for any team on Day 5 during this period. Players like Jamie Smith, Harry Brook, and skipper Ben Stokes will be key to mounting a strong response and keeping England in the hunt.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 5: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 5 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 5: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 5 live score and match updates here
3:37 PM
2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG Birminghan weather LIVE UPDATES: No respite yet
Not the Most Hopeful Morning in Birmingham, but That’s the Scene We’ve Got
It’s far from an ideal morning to wake up to in Birmingham. Overnight showers followed by a hefty spell of rain earlier today have left the outfield damp and the skies brooding. While the rain has taken a temporary pause, the hover cover is back in place and the clouds overhead aren’t offering much reassurance.
Whenever play does get underway—still no official word on a delayed start—the match situation is refreshingly simple. India must claim seven more wickets to level the series 1-1. Can Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep script something special and account for all 20 across the match? Meanwhile, England face a more philosophical dilemma: do they settle for a draw and absorb the reputational sting, or throw caution to the wind and chase the remaining 536 runs like madmen?
3:28 PM
2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Start delayed
Some encouraging news — the rain has eased slightly, though it continues to fall steadily.
3:11 PM
2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Covers are on
To everyone's disappointment its currently raining in Birmingham as the covers are on.
3:00 PM
2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live blog of day 5 of the second Test between England and India at Edgbaston. The hosts on the final day need 536 runs to win the match, and the visitors need 7 wickets and all unless England has yet another historic innings under their sleeves, India will fancy their chance of winning the game and levelling the series 1-1. But the latest weather reports suggest heavy showers during the day, which means the match can also end in a draw. So what will be the final result? Stay tuned to find out.
