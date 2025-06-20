England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 1st Test: Who will bat at number 3 spot in Leeds?

As Shubman Gill's era begins in Indian cricket, in his first assignment—India vs England 1st Test—as captain, all eyes are on India's Playing 11 at Headingley in Leeds today. Gill will come out for the toss at 3 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST), and Indian fans will be eagerly waiting to check the Playing 11.

ALSO READ: England vs India head-to-head, series result, IND-ENG Test cricket history After India’s leadership group—Rishabh Pant and Gill—already explained their batting positions, it remains to be seen who will bat at the crucial number 3 spot in Leeds.

India Playing 11 prediction for 1st Test vs England

All indications suggest that Karun Nair will make a long-awaited return to India’s Test XI, batting at No. 3 in the absence of veterans Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. If confirmed, it will be Nair’s first appearance in the format since 2017.

The final call for the No. 6 slot is expected to favour Nitish Reddy over Sai Sudharsan, with Reddy’s all-round abilities proving valuable during training sessions. Shardul Thakur is likely to slot in at No. 8, rounding out a four-pronged pace attack that includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

England Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India

England named their playing XI two days before the start of Leeds Test, opting for continuity and pace. Vice-captain Ollie Pope has been retained at the crucial No. 3 slot ahead of youngster Jacob Bethell, while Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue will lead the pace duties.

England’s line-up also features Chris Woakes in the lower order, giving them valuable all-round depth, and Jamie Smith as the designated wicketkeeper-batter at No. 7. The spin role will be handled by Shoaib Bashir, with Ben Stokes leading the side.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.