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England vs Pakistan Test series full schedule, squad and live streaming

Root, who captained England between 2017 and 2022, returns to lead the side after Stokes' retirement from Test cricket.

ENG vs PAK Test series
ENG vs PAK Test series
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
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England have named their squad for the opening two Tests of the three-match series against Pakistan, ushering in a new era following the end of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum partnership.
 
The series marks England's first assignment after the conclusion of the Bazball leadership setup, with Joe Root returning as Test captain while Marcus Trescothick takes charge as interim head coach before Stephen Fleming officially begins his tenure later this year.
 
Joe Root begins second spell as England Test captain
 
Root, who captained England between 2017 and 2022, returns to lead the side after Stokes' retirement from Test cricket.
 
While the squad retains several players who flourished during the Bazball era, the latest selection also signals a willingness to revisit experienced names who had fallen out of favour.
 
England will begin the series at Headingley on August 19 before travelling to Lord's and Edgbaston for the remaining two Tests.
 
Recalls headline England's new-look squad
 
Dan Lawrence and Ollie Pope have earned recalls after impressive domestic performances, while Jordan Cox has been promoted to bat at No. 3 following Jacob Bethell's injury.
 
Lawrence is expected to strengthen the middle order after a prolific County Championship campaign, with his useful off-spin also adding balance to the squad.
 
England continue to possess significant bowling depth, with Shoaib Bashir leading the spin department alongside an impressive pace attack featuring Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson, Sam Cook and Matthew Fisher.
 
National selector Marcus North said the squad strikes the right balance between emerging talent and experienced performers ahead of a challenging series against Pakistan.
 
England vs Pakistan Test series schedule 
England vs Pakistan Test series schedule
Match Date Venue
1st Test August 19-23 Headingley, Leeds
2nd Test August 27-31 Lord's, London
3rd Test September 9-13 Edgbaston, Birmingham
The series offers England an opportunity to prove they can remain among the world's leading Test teams despite the end of the Bazball era.
 
Root's leadership will be under immediate scrutiny as England look to blend continuity with tactical evolution. The squad still features the aggressive batting core of Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith, but the recalls of Lawrence and Pope hint at a greater emphasis on adaptability and squad depth.
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to exploit any uncertainty surrounding England's transition and test the hosts in unfamiliar circumstances under their new leadership structure.
 
With a new captain, an incoming permanent coach and several returning faces, the three-Test contest promises to offer an early indication of what England's next chapter in Test cricket will look like. 
England squad for first two Pakistan Tests
 
England squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.  Pakistan squad: Yet to be announced 
England vs Pakistan Test series 2026: Live streaming, telecast, match time and venue
 
When will the England vs Pakistan Test series begin?
The three-match Test series between England and Pakistan will begin on August 19, 2026.
 
What time will the matches begin?
Play is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM BST, which is 3:30 PM IST.
 
Where can fans watch the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan Test series in India?
There is no confirmed television broadcast for the series in India.
 
Where can fans live stream the England vs Pakistan Test series in India?
The entire England vs Pakistan Test series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
   
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Topics :England vs PakistanEngland cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

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