Ex-skipper Mithali Raj backs India's big chance at Women's World Cup 2025

Reflecting on India preparing to host the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Mithali Raj emphasized the significance of playing an ODI World Cup at home:

“It’s a massive opportunity for the Indian team. They’ve shown great form in the one-day format recently. I’m particularly interested in how the Australian team shapes up for their September tour, they’re the side every team aims to beat in major tournaments. India stands a strong chance, especially with the kind of support and fixtures the BCCI has arranged. The wins in England in both white-ball formats have been encouraging. But as always, contests against Australia and England will be the true tests. This World Cup feels like a defining moment for Indian women’s cricket. I still remember leading the side in the 2013 and 1997 editions held at home, this time around, the stakes and expectations are even higher.”

Sanjog Gupta on the Prestige of World Cups Speaking on the legacy and importance of World Cups across formats, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlighted their unique global appeal: ALSO READ: Priyansh Arya credits Ricky Ponting for his IPL 2025 breakout season “World Cups stand as the ultimate achievement in every format, be it T20s, ODIs, or Tests. Their prestige sets them apart. Even in the World Test Championship Final, where India and England weren’t playing, viewership and attendance records were broken. That’s the power of a World Cup, bringing together the best in the game, creating moments that capture the world’s attention. The same holds true for the Women’s World Cup, which has grown into a tournament cricketers across the globe aspire to win.”

Sanjog Gupta on Equal Pay and Recognition Gupta emphasized the significance of pay parity and equal prize money in elevating the status of women’s cricket: “Implementing equal pay and prize money across ICC events sends a clear and bold message, women’s cricket is just as valuable. This isn't about labels like ‘men’s’ or ‘women’s’ World Cups; it's about cricket. These changes encourage investment, inspire young talent, and help dismantle outdated views on gender in sport. Equality in rewards reinforces the idea that talent and hard work define a cricketer—not their gender.” The Rise of Women’s Cricket Culture

Expanding on the broader cultural movement around women’s sport, Sanjog Gupta shared his insights: “We’re not just witnessing a moment for women’s sports, we’re experiencing a movement, and cricket is leading it. Fans around the world are embracing women’s teams with the same passion once reserved for the men’s game. That transformation has been driven by key factors: trailblazing figures like Mithali Raj, strategic investments like the WPL and equal prize money, and a future-focused vision. Commercial sponsors now view women’s cricket as a meaningful platform. Leadership from both the BCCI and ICC, notably Jay Shah, who’s been instrumental, has further accelerated its growth. Hosting the Women’s World Cup in India, followed by the T20 edition in England, will only add to this momentum.

Most significantly, societal attitudes are changing. Today, families proudly support their daughters in pursuing cricket, a big shift from older stereotypes. Women’s cricket in India is no longer on the fringes, it’s becoming a mainstream cultural force. This shift reflects the broader transformation of women’s roles in Indian society.” Mithali Raj on the WPL’s Transformative Impact Mithali Raj applauded the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for creating new possibilities for female cricketers: “The WPL has been a major milestone. It provides a platform not just for young emerging players, but also for those looking to make a comeback. More than just match experience, it brings financial empowerment, sponsorships, and media exposure.