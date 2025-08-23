Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Priyansh Arya credits Ricky Ponting for his IPL 2025 breakout season

Priyansh Arya credits Ricky Ponting for his IPL 2025 breakout season

Arya credits much of his growth to learning under PBKS coach Ricky Ponting. Though his place in the playing XI wasn't guaranteed at first, consistent runs in practice games secured his spot.

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Priyansh Arya’s rapid rise in Indian cricket has been nothing short of remarkable. After emerging as IPL 2025’s biggest breakout star with Punjab Kings, the young batter hasn't taken a moment to rest. Just a day after falling short in the IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Arya was back on the field, this time in a local tournament in Delhi.
 
Within weeks, he led his side to victory at the DDCA Hot Weather Tournament with a match-winning century. Now back in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, Arya has already tallied 267 runs in seven innings at a blistering strike rate of 171, including another century.
 
 
DPL: The Turning Point
 
It was at last year's DPL where Arya first grabbed headlines, famously smashing six sixes in an over. His exploits caught the eye of multiple IPL scouts, leading to a ₹3.8 crore deal with Punjab Kings, a life-changing moment for the son of two government school teachers.
 
Arya made the most of his debut season, amassing 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24—the highest tally by an uncapped Indian in their first IPL season. His 43-ball century against Chennai Super Kings was the third-fastest by an Indian in IPL history. 

Also Read

Dewald Brevis

Brevis' signing followed all rules: CSK responds to Ashwin controversy

Zaheer Khan

Lucknow Super Giants likely to part ways with Zaheer Khan ahead of IPL 2026

Ashwin CSK

Ashwin set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026 auction

Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chinnaswamy Stadium may lose Women's World Cup matches over safety woes

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson ready to leave Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 auction

 
Staying Grounded Amid the Hype
 
Despite the limelight, Arya remains modest. “Yes, people recognise me now and ask for pictures. It feels good, but I prefer keeping to myself,” he says. His performances haven’t met his own expectations this DPL season, but he remains focused: “I know I need to spend more time at the crease.”
 
Lessons from the IPL
 
Arya credits much of his growth to learning under PBKS coach Ricky Ponting. Though his place in the playing XI wasn’t guaranteed at first, consistent runs in practice games secured his spot.
 
Facing top international bowlers didn’t faze him. “Even in domestic cricket, we face top-quality bowlers. I never felt out of place in the IPL,” Arya says, recalling his six over fine leg off Jasprit Bumrah as a standout memory.
 
Red-Ball Ambitions on the Horizon
 
With his white-ball reputation firmly established, Arya now sets his sights on a new goal: a Ranji Trophy debut. “I really want to play red-ball cricket. I’m hopeful it happens this season,” he shares.
 
Once a struggling U-19 middle-order batter unable to break into Delhi’s U-23 squad, Arya’s decision to switch to opening transformed his career. His journey from local tournaments to the IPL spotlight is driven by adaptability, hunger, and self-belief. Now, with a red-ball challenge ahead, Arya is ready to script the next chapter of his cricketing story.

More From This Section

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, Sundar left out as South Zone defy BCCI selection order

Shafali Verma, Team India

Shafali has X-factor but consistent Rawal picked for WC: Reema Malhotra

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Shreyas Iyer

Leaving out Shreyas Iyer demonstrates India's depth, says Ross Taylor

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

Navi Mumbai named new venue, replaces Bengaluru for Women's ODI World Cup

Topics : Cricket News Indian Premier League Punjab Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon