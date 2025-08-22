Home / Cricket / News / Leaving out Shreyas Iyer demonstrates India's depth, says Ross Taylor

Leaving out Shreyas Iyer demonstrates India's depth, says Ross Taylor

Iyer, who had an impressive domestic season and also led his IPL franchise Punjab Kings into the final, failed to find a place in the 15-member squad announced earlier this week

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor on Friday said the depth in India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup allowed the national selectors to leave out a player of Shreyas Iyer's calibre, who was ignored for the continental tournament.

Iyer, who had an impressive domestic season and also led his IPL franchise Punjab Kings into the final, failed to find a place in the 15-member squad announced earlier this week.

"I haven't seen the side yet so can't say. (But) when you can leave that type of quality out, you've got to be pretty comfortable with the depth of your squad," Taylor told PTI Videos on the sidelines of a CLT10 League event.

He also lavished praise on new Test skipper Shubman Gill, who led India to 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"It was a great series against England, whenever you go in the foreign conditions in Test cricket, especially these days, you have to take it very well. He has played in great spirits and led from the front."  One of New Zealand's all-time great batters, Taylor will turn out for the Supreme Stallions in the CLT10 League.

"It has gone full circle started playing with the tennis ball and now finishing my career playing with the tennis ball, its a great concept of 10 overs," Taylor said.

"The way these players go out and expresses themselves their, it is an opportunity to go out and showcase their talent and I am sure that as the tournament goes on we will get to know about these players even more," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navi Mumbai named new venue, replaces Bengaluru for Women's ODI World Cup

BCCI invites entries for 2 men's selectors and 4 women's selection posts

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Ngidi, Breetzke shine as Proteas seal ODI series vs Australia

Ashwin reveals the reason behind his sudden international retirement

Indian cricketers can't skip domestic games: BCCI's 'non-negotiable' order

Topics :Asia CupIndia cricket teamShreyas IyerRoss Taylor

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story