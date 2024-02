Hanuma Vihari, one of the grittiest red-ball batters going around in the country, on Monday, shocked all by announcing that he will not play for Andhra Pradesh, his domestic side, any more. This announcement on Vihari’s Instagram account came right after Andhra’s four-run loss in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

Following this announcement, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), in a press release said that they are going to launch an inquiry against the cricketer.