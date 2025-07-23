Home / Cricket / News / Farokh Engineer, Clive Lloyd honoured with stand at Old Trafford ground

Farokh Engineer, Clive Lloyd honoured with stand at Old Trafford ground

Engineer, who represented Lancashire from 1968 to 1976, played 175 matches, amassing 5,942 runs, 429 catches, and 35 stumpings.

Faroukh Engineer and Clive Lloyd
Faroukh Engineer and Clive Lloyd
Press Trust of India Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd were on Wednesday honoured by the Lancashire County Cricket Club with stands named after them at the Old Trafford Stadium here, on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England.

His arrival marked a turning point for the club, helping them win the Gillette Cup four times between 1970 and 1975 after a 15-year title drought. 

Despite his deep ties to Indian cricket, including the memorable outings he had at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Engineer surprisingly does not have a stand named after him there.

Lloyd, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, joined Lancashire in the early 1970s as an overseas player. Lloyd's two-decade-long association with the club was transformational as he played a crucial role in reshaping Lancashire's cricketing fortunes.

The gesture immortalises the contributions made by both Engineer and Lloyd to the county, celebrating their legacies in English domestic cricket.

Engineer, now 87, has made Manchester his home post-retirement and continues to reside here.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

