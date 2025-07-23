SA20 Season 4: Teams reveal retained players and pre-auction signings

Pretoria Capitals will enter the auction for the fourth edition of the SA20 league with the biggest purse as all six franchises on Wednesday announced the list of players retained and signed.

The teams were permitted a total of six retained or pre-signed players comprising a maximum of three South African and three overseas players during the retention window which closed on July 18.

The teams also strategically completed their 6 Wildcard signings, with all the focus now on the remaining slots and the collective maximum purse of USD 7.4 million, to be spent on the 84 available slots at the auction on 9 September in Johannesburg, SA20 said in a release.

For Season 4, a wildcard player could be any overseas player or a South African player who was part of the team's squad in Season 3. Durban's Super Giants will enter the auction with a purse of USD 1.6 million, having retained Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen (wildcard) as their players. ALSO READ: 'Makes up for no recognition at home': Engineer on stand named after him Joburg Super Kings will have a purse of USD 1.2 million as they announced having Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson and Donovan Ferreira (wildcard). Defending champions MI Cape Town will have Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran and Kagiso Rabada (wildcard) with a purse of USD 654000.

The Paarl Royals will have a purse of USD 825000 with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza and Rubin Hermann (wildcard) among their players. Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell (wildcard) were retained by Pretoria Capitals, who have a purse of USD 1.8 million. The two-time winners and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who made to the third season's final as well, will have a purse of USD 1.2 million apart from having Tristan Stubbs, Allah Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Jonny Bairstow and Marco Jansen (wildcard) among their players. Notable South African players available to be picked up at the auction include Proteas World Test Championship final heroes Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj, along with top young talent Dewald Brevis and Kwena Maphaka, SA20 said.