Stealth and Skill: IND openers unfazed by Manchester's overcast challenge

|India 1st Innings
|78-0 (26 ov) CRR:3.00
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Not out
|36
|74
|6
|1
|48.65
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|40
|82
|4
|0
|48.78
|Extras
|2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 1, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|78 (0 wkts, 26 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Sai Sudharsan,Shubman Gill,Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Shardul Thakur,Anshul Kamboj,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|8
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jofra Archer
|8
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1.88
|Brydon Carse
|5
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|4.8
|Ben Stokes
|5
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2.8
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app