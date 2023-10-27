Facing financial woes, ex-India coach Greg Chappell signs up for fundraiser

Former India coach and legendary Australian batter Greg Chappell signed up for a fundraiser to help fund his retired life after facing financial hardships. The fundraiser was aimed to "enhance his last few years".

The fundraiser programme earned nearly $800 by Wednesday night claimed reports from Daily Mail Australia. Though the fundraiser programme had to be launched, Chappell was reluctant to go for it at first, saying that his situation was not as bad, but he was not living in luxury either. "I'm not on the bones of my a**e," the 75-year-old was quoted as saying to News Corp.

Not Reaping the Benefits Like Today's Players

Chappell, who scored 7,110 Test and 2,331 ODI runs and captained Australia at one point, said that he was sad that the cricketers of his era could not reap the rewards like the players of this era are doing.

"I certainly don't want it to sound like we're in desperate straits because we're not, but we're not living in luxury either. I think most people assume that, because we played cricket, we are all living in the lap of luxury. While I'm certainly not crying poor, we're not reaping the benefits that today's players are," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for him. A testimonial lunch was also held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week. It was hosted by Eddie McGuire and attended by cricket greats, including brothers Ian and Trevor.

Not Just Me Who's Suffering

Chappell, who debuted in 1970 and played his last match in 1984, said that he is not the only cricketer suffering because of poor financial conditions since retirement. He coached India after Josh Wright quit in 2004.

"It is just my friends who realised that we didn't get a lot and just to make sure that Judy and I were comfortable in our retirement. To be fair, others of our era are in more dire circumstances that could do with the help, and I don't think the game has done enough for players of that era. Particularly in relation to the comparison with today's era," said Chappell, also infamous for the underarm bowling saga against New Zealand.

Recognition Needed for Players Who Set the Scene

Chappell further said that those who set up what cricket is enjoying must get the due recognition. "I believe the players that set the scene for what's happening today should probably be recognised for the role they played in getting the game to where it is today," Chappell added.

Pacer Dennis Lillee, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, and Chappell were part of an iconic trio that defected to Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket in the late 1970s.

But unlike Lillee and Marsh, Chappell didn't receive a fundraising testimonial at the end of his career to help set him up after retiring from cricket.

Chappell Doing Tougher Than What He Says

A report in news.com.au quotes Chappell's friends saying that he is doing it tougher than an Australian sporting legend ever should. "Greg is a very proud man. He's doing it tougher than what he says," Chappell's friend Peter Maloney said.

The Australian great also runs the Chappell Foundation, which raises funds for homelessness charities.

But the foundation makes sure every cent is distributed each year, and Chappell doesn't keep any money for himself.

The Chappell Foundation is run by Darshak Mehta, and 100 per cent of the money that is raised gets distributed, Maloney said.

They distribute it annually, so at the end of each year, they don't leave any money and they're starting afresh.

"If you put your name to a foundation, you're entitled to take some money out of it. But Greg hasn't taken a cent out of it, even though he could have. I guess that was the irony that he was the face of it and turning up to every function, and he's raising all this money while he didn't have a hell of a lot himself.

Put it this way, we will probably end up raising about $250,000 out of it, and it will significantly enhance his last few years," Maloney added.

Chappell scored 24 centuries across 87 Tests during the 1970s and 80s and led Australia 48 times. He retired from Tests in January 1984 as the highest run-getter (7,110) in Australian Test history, surpassing Sir Donald Bradman's record of 6,996 runs.



