MCA unveils tribute wall honouring Mumbai's women cricket captains

In a heartfelt gesture to celebrate the legacy of women’s cricket in the city, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled a commemorative wall at the MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The wall showcases photographs of Mumbai's women captains who have significantly shaped the course of both Mumbai and Indian cricket.

A Tribute to Pioneers and Trailblazers

The unveiling ceremony was graced by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, members of the Apex Council, and both domestic and international women cricketers from Mumbai. This symbolic recognition not only honours past heroes but also aims to motivate young aspiring women cricketers to pursue excellence.

Aligned with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour The occasion coincided with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour, in partnership with DP World, as the coveted trophy made a stop in Mumbai. The MCA took this opportunity to celebrate the city's deep-rooted passion and contribution to the sport, making the event even more memorable. Legacy of Leadership: From Diana Edulji to Jemimah Rodrigues Mumbai has long been a powerhouse in Indian women's cricket. The city's influence dates back to 1978, when Diana Edulji captained India in their debut Women's World Cup. Today, Jemimah Rodrigues continues that legacy as part of India's squad for the upcoming tournament, with Sayali Satghare included as a reserve player.

Players Celebrate with the Trophy The event was marked by moments of joy and pride as players and officials posed alongside the World Cup trophy. These moments not only honoured the past but also amplified the excitement around the prestigious tournament returning to Indian soil after 12 years. Leaders Speak on the Occasion MCA President Ajinkya Naik “Mumbai has consistently nurtured talent that has gone on to lead and shine on the global stage. From the pioneering days of Diana Edulji ji to today’s stars like Jemimah, our women cricketers have always made us proud. This wall is a small yet meaningful tribute to those captains who laid the foundation for Mumbai’s dominance in women’s cricket. The trophy’s arrival only adds to the significance of this moment.”