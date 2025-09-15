MCA unveils tribute wall honouring Mumbai's women cricket captains
The unveiling ceremony was graced by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, members of the Apex Council, and both domestic and international women cricketers from Mumbai.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In a heartfelt gesture to celebrate the legacy of women’s cricket in the city, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled a commemorative wall at the MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The wall showcases photographs of Mumbai's women captains who have significantly shaped the course of both Mumbai and Indian cricket.
A Tribute to Pioneers and Trailblazers
The unveiling ceremony was graced by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, members of the Apex Council, and both domestic and international women cricketers from Mumbai. This symbolic recognition not only honours past heroes but also aims to motivate young aspiring women cricketers to pursue excellence.
Aligned with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
The occasion coincided with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour, in partnership with DP World, as the coveted trophy made a stop in Mumbai. The MCA took this opportunity to celebrate the city’s deep-rooted passion and contribution to the sport, making the event even more memorable.
Legacy of Leadership: From Diana Edulji to Jemimah Rodrigues
Mumbai has long been a powerhouse in Indian women’s cricket. The city’s influence dates back to 1978, when Diana Edulji captained India in their debut Women’s World Cup. Today, Jemimah Rodrigues continues that legacy as part of India’s squad for the upcoming tournament, with Sayali Satghare included as a reserve player.
Players Celebrate with the Trophy
The event was marked by moments of joy and pride as players and officials posed alongside the World Cup trophy. These moments not only honoured the past but also amplified the excitement around the prestigious tournament returning to Indian soil after 12 years.
Leaders Speak on the Occasion
MCA President Ajinkya Naik
“Mumbai has consistently nurtured talent that has gone on to lead and shine on the global stage. From the pioneering days of Diana Edulji ji to today’s stars like Jemimah, our women cricketers have always made us proud. This wall is a small yet meaningful tribute to those captains who laid the foundation for Mumbai’s dominance in women’s cricket. The trophy’s arrival only adds to the significance of this moment.”
MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap
“This wall goes beyond being a tribute—it represents a legacy of leadership and determination. We hope it stands as a source of pride and motivation for the next generation to dream big and carry forward Mumbai’s cricketing heritage.”
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Tournament Details
The upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will take place between September 30 and November 2, hosted across five iconic venues:
- DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai)
- ACA Stadium (Guwahati)
- Holkar Stadium (Indore)
- ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam)
- R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka)
With India set to host the tournament after over a decade, anticipation and enthusiasm are already building across the cricketing world.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices