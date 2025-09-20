India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI playing 11, timing, live streaming

India stand on the brink of history as they prepare to face Australia in the decisive third ODI on Saturday. A victory here would hand Harmanpreet Kaur’s side their first-ever bilateral series win over the world champions, a feat that could inject confidence ahead of the World Cup starting September 30.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming After being comprehensively beaten in the opener, India bounced back in stunning fashion with a 102-run triumph — Australia’s heaviest defeat in ODIs. Smriti Mandhana’s sparkling century powered the innings, but concerns remain over the fragile middle order, with the likes of Harmanpreet, Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh yet to produce substantial scores. With Jemimah Rodrigues sidelined due to illness, India will need greater consistency beyond their vice-captain.

Bowling, however, has been a strong suit. Renuka Thakur’s comeback, supported by Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy, helped dismantle Australia’s top order, while the spinners kept control in the middle overs. The fielding, though, has been erratic — 10 dropped catches across two matches highlight a weakness that could prove costly in the decider. Australia, eight-time world champions, are not used to setbacks. Skipper Alyssa Healy admitted her team was outplayed, and with opener Phoebe Litchfield likely to return, the visitors will be determined to restore dominance. Having gone unbeaten for 13 matches before the last defeat, the Aussies still carry the experience and firepower to respond strongly.

With history on the line for India and redemption in sight for Australia, the stage is set for a thrilling finale. India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI playing 11 India Women Playing 11 (Probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud Australia Women Playing 11 (Probable): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India women vs Australia women: Head-to-head in T20Is Matches: 58

India women won: 11

Australia women won: 47

Tie: 0 India women vs Australia women ODI series full squad India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll 3rd ODI: India Women vs Australia Women – Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match take place? India Women will face Australia Women in the third and decisive ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, September 20. What will be the venue for the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI on September 20?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI? The toss for the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI will take place at 1 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI be bowled? The third ODI match between India Women and Australia Women will start at 1:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI in India?