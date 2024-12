Full list of matches when follow-on enforced; follow-on history in Tests

Test cricket, the pinnacle of the sport, witnessed monumental victories where teams crushed their opponents by an innings—a feat that underscores dominance and superiority. From the 19th century to the modern day, these one-sided contests have continued to showcase masterful performances.

When for the first time follow-on enforced in a Test match?

Tap here to check follow-on rules in Test cricket In a Test cricket, first time a follow-on was enforced way back in 1886. England’s resounding win at Kennington Oval in 1886 against Australia by an innings and 217 runs remains a historic milestone. Similarly, Australia, in their prime, registered massive triumphs, such as their innings win over England in Brisbane (1946) by a staggering 332 runs.

Pakistan and South Africa also feature prominently in these records. South Africa’s crushing win over Bangladesh in 2024 by an innings and 273 runs is one of the most recent examples of ruthlessness in red-ball cricket.

The follow-on: A captain’s weapon of dominance or risk?

In matches where the follow-on has been enforced, statistics show a remarkable 77.42 per cent success rate for the enforcing side, translating to 264 victories out of 341 matches.

More From This Section

However, the decision to enforce the follow-on is not without its risks. While the odds heavily favour the dominant side, there have been rare instances where teams enforcing the follow-on have tasted defeat. Of the 341 matches, only 4 matches (1.17 per cent) saw the enforcing side end up losing, highlighting how slim the risk is but proving it cannot be ignored entirely.

Won by Side Enforcing Follow-On = 264 (77.42%) Lost by Side Enforcing Follow-On = 4 (1.17%) Drawn = 73 (21.41%) Total Matches where Follow-On Enforced = 341