Racial abuse on Bumrah: Guha apologies for 'primate' remark after backlash

Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES and ONLINE SCORECARD here During the third Test between India and Australia, former England cricketer and commentator Isa Guha faced backlash after referring to Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a "primate." The remark, made during commentary for Fox Cricket, came in response to Brett Lee’s praise of Bumrah’s spectacular bowling display on day two.

"Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah," Guha said, attempting to highlight Bumrah’s dominance on the field.

The comment, however, sparked outrage on social media, with fans condemning the racial undertone of the phrase. The 39-year-old Guha, who has been part of Fox Sports’ broadcast team for years, was compelled to issue a formal apology.

Guha’s apology: ‘Deeply sorry for the wrong word’

At the start of day three, Guha addressed the controversy live on air, offering a heartfelt apology.

"Yesterday in commentary, I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I’d like to apologise for any offence caused," Guha said. "I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect for others. If you listen to the full transcript, I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players—someone I admire greatly."

Guha, of Indian heritage, reiterated that there was no malice in her choice of words and explained her intent to celebrate Bumrah’s achievement.

"I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I’ve chosen the wrong word. For that, I am deeply sorry," she added. "I hope people recognise there was no other intention or malice there."

Support from peers: Shastri and Gilchrist react

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, sitting beside Guha during her apology, commended her courage to address the issue openly.

"Brave woman. To apologise on live television takes some steel. You heard it from the horse's mouth, so as far as I am concerned, the game’s over," Shastri remarked.

He urged the public to move past the incident. "People are entitled to make mistakes. We are all human. In the heat of the moment, when you have the mic in your hand, things can happen. Let’s move on," he said.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, also present during the segment, nodded in agreement.