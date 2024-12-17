What are follow-on rules? Why won't Australia enforce follow on vs India?

The follow-on is a tactic used in long-format cricket, such as international Tests and domestic First-Class matches, where each team typically bats twice. It can only be enforced once three innings have been completed, and it allows a team to force the opposition to bat again immediately after their first innings.

The decision to enforce the follow-on is made by the captain of the team that batted first. If the team holds a commanding lead, the captain may choose to enforce the follow-on in the belief that the match can be decided quicker by bowling the opposition out twice. According to Law 14.2 of the Laws of Cricket, the captain must notify the opposing captain and the umpires of this decision, and once made, it cannot be changed. What is the minimum lead required to enforce a follow-on?

The minimum lead required to enforce the follow-on varies depending on the match's length. For five-day Tests, a team needs a 200-run lead. In domestic First-Class cricket like the Ranji Trophy, the requirement is 150 runs. In shorter matches, a lead of 100 runs is needed for two-day games, and 75 for one-day matches. Law 14.1.3 adjusts the lead if the first day is washed out.

With just one day remaining in the Brisbane Test, enforcing a follow-on may not be the right decision if the Aussies aim to produce a result in a match largely disrupted by inclement weather conditions.

On the other hand, Australia might choose to bat for one session and set a target for India to chase instead.

Victory after a follow on in Test cricket history Winner Margin Opposition Ground Match Date England 10 runs v Australia Sydney 14 Dec 1894 England 18 runs v Australia Leeds 16 Jul 1981 India 171 runs v Australia Eden Gardens 11 Mar 2001 New Zealand 1 run v England Wellington 24 Feb 2023