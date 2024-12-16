IND vs AUS: We will look to bat as long as possible, says Jasprit Bumrah

Day three of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane was once again cut short due to rain, with the Indian top order crumbling and giving the home team an advantage in the match. By stumps, India were 51 for 4 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 445, still trailing by 394 runs. So far, only Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a six-wicket haul, has been able to deliver in the match. The star Indian pacer joined the press conference after the day’s play and shared his thoughts on the team’s mindset going forward and his recent success as the lead bowler for the team.

Looking for good partnerships

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS : Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Kapil Dev with historic fifer vs AUS When asked about the team’s plan for the next two days after losing significant game time to rain, Bumrah said the team’s primary focus is to stitch some good partnerships and bat for as long as possible. He acknowledged that rain interruptions do disrupt players’ rhythm but added that it is beyond anyone’s control, and the team must accept it instead of using it as an excuse.

'I don’t carry performance baggage'

When asked about how the expectations of fans and teammates affect his mindset, Bumrah said he used to carry that baggage earlier in his career but no longer does. He explained that he simply goes out to do his best without overthinking scenarios or worrying about what might happen if he doesn’t perform.

He also addressed the lack of support from other bowlers during the series, saying, “We as a team do not point fingers at each other, saying, ‘you should do this or that.’ Instead, we play as a team and try to perform as a team.” Bumrah added, “I may be getting wickets now, but there are days when I also struggle, and on those days, these same players step up for the team and deliver rock-solid performances.”

