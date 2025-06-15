Gary Kirsten reveals why he left Pakistan coaching role just after 6 months

Gary Kirsten’s short-lived stint as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach came to an end after just six months, and now the South African has opened up on what led to his early exit. Reflecting on his experience, Kirsten admitted that despite his admiration for the players, the lack of influence on team decisions and the administrative chaos surrounding the side made his position untenable. Appointed in April 2024, Kirsten quickly realised he would not have the decision-making authority he was initially promised. His remarks echo the frustrations expressed by Jason Gillespie, Pakistan’s former red-ball coach, who also stepped down citing similar challenges.

Stripped of Role in Selection Process

Kirsten revealed that he was sidelined from the selection process shortly after taking over. Once removed from squad selection duties, he felt it was nearly impossible to make a real impact as a coach. “When you’re asked to lead a team without shaping its composition, your ability to positively influence results is limited,” he said. The absence of a clear coaching mandate left him feeling powerless, reducing his role to little more than a caretaker.

Admiration for Players, Despite the System

Despite the challenges, Kirsten remained full of praise for Pakistan’s players. He said that working with them was the highlight of his tenure and even expressed a willingness to return—but only under the right conditions. According to him, Pakistan’s players are deeply passionate and face immense pressure with every performance. He emphasised that they need space and support—something difficult to find in a turbulent administrative set-up.