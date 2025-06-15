India legend to guide Team India's Test prep amid coach Gambhir's absence

Indian cricket icon VVS Laxman will temporarily oversee the national team’s preparations for the upcoming Test series against England, stepping in for head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is currently away due to personal reasons. As per a report from RevSportz, Gambhir had to leave the UK ahead of the series opener to attend to his ailing mother.

Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is already in London as part of the India U-19 team's tour and will take charge of training and strategy sessions until Gambhir is able to rejoin the squad. With prior experience in an interim coaching role—most notably during India's T20I series against South Africa—Laxman’s temporary stewardship is seen as a stabilizing move during a key transition phase for the Test side.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill shares his vision and insights as new India Test captain There is no official word yet on the exact timeline for Gambhir’s return, but the team is expected to begin the five-match Test series on June 20 at Headingley. India enters this marquee series with a restructured squad, following the recent Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill takes over the captaincy mantle, with Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy. The absence of senior figures like Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired mid-way through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Mohammed Shami, who hasn’t regained full fitness, further adds to the challenge.