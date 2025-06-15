Home / Cricket / News / India legend to guide Team India's Test prep amid coach Gambhir's absence

India legend to guide Team India's Test prep amid coach Gambhir's absence

Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is already in London as part of the India U-19 team's tour and will take charge of training sessions until Gambhir is able to return.

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir
Mumbai: India's Test cricket team captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir during the pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-match Test cricket series against England, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 5, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Indian cricket icon VVS Laxman will temporarily oversee the national team’s preparations for the upcoming Test series against England, stepping in for head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is currently away due to personal reasons. As per a report from RevSportz, Gambhir had to leave the UK ahead of the series opener to attend to his ailing mother.
 
Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is already in London as part of the India U-19 team's tour and will take charge of training and strategy sessions until Gambhir is able to rejoin the squad. With prior experience in an interim coaching role—most notably during India's T20I series against South Africa—Laxman’s temporary stewardship is seen as a stabilizing move during a key transition phase for the Test side.
 
There is no official word yet on the exact timeline for Gambhir’s return, but the team is expected to begin the five-match Test series on June 20 at Headingley. 
 
India enters this marquee series with a restructured squad, following the recent Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill takes over the captaincy mantle, with Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy. The absence of senior figures like Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired mid-way through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Mohammed Shami, who hasn’t regained full fitness, further adds to the challenge.
 
A key concern for India will be managing the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to feature in only three of the five Tests due to fitness considerations. The exact matches in which he will play remain undecided and will likely depend on conditions and match situations.
 
Despite the significant changes and youth-oriented squad, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke believes India remains strong enough to challenge England. “There’s plenty of talent in that squad. It’s about how they handle the pressure in England’s tough conditions,” he noted.
 
With Laxman’s guidance, India’s young brigade will look to adapt quickly and start a new chapter in their red-ball journey on a positive note.
 

Topics :India cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

