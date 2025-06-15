Manpreet Singh becomes second Indian hockey player to play 400 matches

On a quiet evening in Antwerp, with the Indian national anthem echoing through the stands, Manpreet Singh stood tall, steady, focused, and filled with emotion. As he took to the field for the 400th time in Indian colours, the 33-year-old from Mithapur didn’t just mark a milestone; he made history.

With that appearance against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League, Manpreet became only the second player in Indian men's hockey to reach 400 international caps, joining the legendary Dilip Tirkey. His journey from a young boy in Punjab with a stick and a dream to a central figure in Indian hockey's revival has been built on heart, hard work, and an unwavering love for the game.

A Journey Etched in Sweat and Sacrifice Since debuting as a teenager in 2011, Manpreet has grown into one of India’s most dependable and decorated players. Across 14 years, he’s been a vital cog in India’s midfield, helping the team clinch major honours including Asian Games golds, Olympic bronze, and Champions Trophy podiums. But for Manpreet, the pride of pulling on the India jersey has always meant more than medals. Reflecting on his 400th cap, he shared that every match still gives him the same excitement he felt on his debut. He credited his journey to the support of coaches, teammates, and fans who stood by him through highs and lows.