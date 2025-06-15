Home / Cricket / News / BCCI reduces domestic travel and daily allowance for support staff

BCCI reduces domestic travel and daily allowance for support staff

To maintain financial discipline, the BCCI has also introduced tiered eligibility based on the extent of an employee's travel

BCCI
BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
After months of delay, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally cleared the air on its daily allowance policy for staff across departments. The revised structure comes after internal debates and aims to streamline how travel-related expenses are disbursed, especially for those working behind the scenes during major tournaments. Since January, many employees — including those in finance, operations, and media — had not received their daily allowances. A BCCI official said the delay was due to the need for a more defined system, adding that the new guidelines would resolve pending dues in a structured and fair manner. 

Daily Allowance Capped at Flat Rate

As per the updated policy, the daily allowance for domestic travel has now been standardised at ₹10,000 across the board, replacing the previous slab system. Earlier, staff members were paid ₹15,000 for short-term travel (up to four days) and ₹10,000 for extended assignments such as the IPL, WPL, and ICC events. The incidental allowance of ₹7,500, previously offered as a one-time addition during tours, has been scrapped entirely. Following deductions, employees will now effectively receive ₹6,500 per day.

Guidelines for Claims Based on Travel Duration

To maintain financial discipline, the BCCI has also introduced tiered eligibility based on the extent of an employee’s travel. Those accompanying the full 70-day IPL will be eligible to claim ₹7 lakh in total. Staff with limited travel will receive only 60% of that amount, and those working from headquarters without travel can claim 40%. This policy seeks to curb misuse, as some employees were reportedly claiming full allowances despite being stationed in Mumbai.

International Allowances and Office-Bearer Benefits

For overseas assignments, BCCI staff will continue to receive USD 300 per day. In contrast, top office-bearers like the president and secretary are entitled to USD 1,000 per day abroad. For domestic duties, they are paid ₹40,000 for one-day meetings and ₹30,000 for each day on multi-day work trips.
 

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

