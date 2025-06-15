Shubman Gill shares his vision and insights as new India Test captain

In an in-depth conversation with veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik, newly appointed Indian Test captain Shubman Gill reflected on his cricketing journey, leadership approach, and vision for the Indian team ahead of the high-stakes Test series in England. Speaking candidly, Gill offered insights into his mindset, influences from past leaders, and what he hopes to build during his tenure as skipper.

Gill, still only in his mid-20s, emphasized that captaining India in Test cricket wasn't a goal he had envisioned early in his life. "As a kid, I never dreamt of being India's Test captain. My only dream was to play for India and win matches for the country," he revealed. He shared a heartfelt moment with his father when the news of his captaincy broke, underscoring how deeply personal and emotional this achievement was for his family.

'I want players to feel secure and happy' When asked about his leadership vision, Gill prioritized building a team culture grounded in “security and happiness.” He stressed the importance of creating an environment where players feel valued and confident in their roles, especially within a dynamic structure that includes frequent changes and immense competition. This emphasis on mental well-being and team camaraderie forms the core of Gill’s captaincy philosophy. Gill credited previous leaders such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for shaping his cricketing perspective. He admired Kohli's proactive decision-making and field placements in Test cricket, as well as Rohit’s calm, tactically aggressive approach and transparent communication style.

On working with head coach Gautam Gambhir, Gill highlighted the contrast between Gambhir’s composed, strategic style and that of his animated Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra. Still, he expressed confidence that both styles serve the common goal of team success and development. Gill on England's 'Bazball' approach Regarding England’s aggressive "Bazball" approach, Gill acknowledged the need for flexibility rather than rigid strategies. “I don’t want to come in with preconceived field settings,” he said, emphasizing the importance of reading the game situation in real time. As for India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Gill maintained a pragmatic stance, stating that the decision to play him in specific Tests would be based on workload management and match conditions.