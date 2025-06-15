Home / Cricket / News / Pataudi's name to continue as part of IND vs ENG Tests in a different form

Pataudi's name to continue as part of IND vs ENG Tests in a different form

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy may eventually become the primary symbol of India-England Tests in England

IND vs ENG Tests
IND vs ENG Tests
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The name of the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi will remain part of the England–India Test rivalry, despite the planned introduction of a new trophy. Officials from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that while the Pataudi Trophy will no longer be the official series prize, the iconic name will be honoured in another meaningful way—through a commemorative medallion, which will likely be awarded to the winning captain. 
 
The shift comes as part of a broader plan to refresh the branding of bilateral Test contests. However, the legacy of one of India’s most respected cricketing figures will not be erased. This decision follows discussions between key stakeholders, including Sachin Tendulkar, who reportedly played a central role in advocating for the preservation of the Pataudi name in the series.
 
Tendulkar, Shah Push for Pataudi’s Legacy
 
Crucially, the decision to retain Pataudi’s name in the series came after Tendulkar personally expressed his desire to see the legacy continue. Sources suggest he spoke with both the ECB and BCCI, and was later supported by ICC Chair Jay Shah, who played a decisive role in shaping the new arrangement.
 
With this, the boards have struck a balance—introducing a fresh trophy that reflects the modern era, while still paying tribute to one of Indian cricket’s most regal icons.
 
Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Launch Deferred
 
The newly proposed Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy was scheduled to be unveiled on 14 June at Lord’s, on the sidelines of the World Test Championship Final. It was designed to honour James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar for their legendary contributions to the sport. Invitations for both players had already been sent out for the occasion.
 
However, in the wake of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that took over 275 lives, the ECB and BCCI decided to postpone the event. According to a senior ECB source, the boards chose to defer the ceremony as a mark of respect for those affected by the disaster. A new date for the launch has not been finalised.
 
Honouring Tradition Amid Change
 
While the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy may eventually become the primary symbol of India–England Tests in England, the Pataudi medallion ensures that the historic significance of the rivalry is not lost. The medallion, likely to be awarded alongside the main trophy, will serve as a nod to the past, preserving the essence of the India–England Test tradition.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WTC Final: Full list of records broken during SA vs AUS clash at Lord's

Michael Clarke believes Kuldeep could be the X factor for India vs England

ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle: Full list of all teams' home and away matches

The best knock any SA batter has ever played in Tests: Pietersen on Markram

India vs New Zealand 2026 white ball series schedule, venues and streaming

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story