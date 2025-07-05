Home / Cricket / News / Gill becomes 8th Indian batter to score hundred in both innings of a Test

Gill becomes 8th Indian batter to score hundred in both innings of a Test

Gill also broke the record for the highest aggregate score by an Indian batter in a match

Shubman Gill during day of Edgbaston Test
Shubman Gill during Edgbaston Test
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shubman Gill continued his form of life in England as the newly appointed Indian skipper. After scoring 269 in the first innings, he went on to score another century — his 8th overall in Tests — to become only the 8th Indian batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match. Apart from him, Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (three times), Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, and, most recently, Rishabh Pant also have this record to their name.  Indian players with century in both innings of a Test 
No. Player Innings 1 Innings 2 Opponent Venue Date
1 Vijay Hazare 116 145 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 23-Jan-48
2 Sunil Gavaskar 124 220 West Indies Port of Spain 13-Apr-71
3 Sunil Gavaskar 111 137 Pakistan Karachi 14-Nov-78
4 Sunil Gavaskar 107 182* West Indies Kolkata 29-Dec-78
5 Rahul Dravid 190 103* New Zealand Hamilton 02-Jan-99
6 Rahul Dravid 110 135 Pakistan Kolkata 16-Mar-05
7 Virat Kohli 115 141 Australia Adelaide 12-Jan-14
8 Ajinkya Rahane 127 100* South Africa Delhi 03-Dec-15
9 Rohit Sharma 176 127 South Africa Visakhapatnam 02-Oct-19
10 Rishabh Pant 134 100 England Leeds 23-Jun-25
11 Shubman Gill 269 100* England Edgbaston, Birmingham 04-Jul-25
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Md Siraj becomes fourth Indian bowler to take fifer in Test at Edgbaston

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test Day 3: India in full control with 243 runs lead in account

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 highlights: Siraj-Akash put IND back on top

Jaiswal becomes joint fastest Indian batter to reach 2000 runs in Tests

Siraj, Akash, 6 ducks: England's unique scorecard in 2nd Test vs India

Topics :Shubman GillIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story