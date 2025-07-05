Gill becomes 8th Indian batter to score hundred in both innings of a Test

No. Player Innings 1 Innings 2 Opponent Venue Date 1 Vijay Hazare 116 145 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 23-Jan-48 2 Sunil Gavaskar 124 220 West Indies Port of Spain 13-Apr-71 3 Sunil Gavaskar 111 137 Pakistan Karachi 14-Nov-78 4 Sunil Gavaskar 107 182* West Indies Kolkata 29-Dec-78 5 Rahul Dravid 190 103* New Zealand Hamilton 02-Jan-99 6 Rahul Dravid 110 135 Pakistan Kolkata 16-Mar-05 7 Virat Kohli 115 141 Australia Adelaide 12-Jan-14 8 Ajinkya Rahane 127 100* South Africa Delhi 03-Dec-15 9 Rohit Sharma 176 127 South Africa Visakhapatnam 02-Oct-19 10 Rishabh Pant 134 100 England Leeds 23-Jun-25 11 Shubman Gill 269 100* England Edgbaston, Birmingham 04-Jul-25

Shubman Gill continued his form of life in England as the newly appointed Indian skipper. After scoring 269 in the first innings, he went on to score another century — his 8th overall in Tests — to become only the 8th Indian batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match. Apart from him, Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (three times), Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, and, most recently, Rishabh Pant also have this record to their name.