Home / Cricket / News / Jaiswal becomes joint fastest Indian batter to reach 2000 runs in Tests

Jaiswal becomes joint fastest Indian batter to reach 2000 runs in Tests

Jaiswal had the chance to break the record in the first innings but lost his wicket on 87, leaving himself 11 short of the milestone

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 23-year-old Indian southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his purple patch in red-ball cricket against England in Edgbaston. In the second innings of the match, Jaiswal added a historic milestone to his name.
 
Jaiswal, who is playing his 40th Test innings, completed his 2,000 Test runs, becoming the joint-fastest Indian player to reach the milestone along with Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who also completed their 2,000 Test runs in the 40th innings. Jaiswal had the chance to break the record in the first innings but lost his wicket on 87, leaving himself 11 short of the milestone. 
 
Current Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and former Indian Test captain Vijay Hazare are the next two on the list with 43 innings each, while Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar took 44 innings each to reach the 2,000 Test runs mark.
 
Overall, Jaiswal is 16th on the list, as Sir Don Bradman took only 22 innings to complete his 2,000 career runs in red-ball cricket.  Fastest to 2,000 Test runs for India 
Rank Player Innings to 2000 Runs
1 Rahul Dravid 40
1 Virender Sehwag 40
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 40
4 Vijay Hazare 43
4 Gautam Gambhir 43
6 Sunil Gavaskar 44
6 Sachin Tendulkar 44
8 Sourav Ganguly 45
9 Cheteshwar Pujara 46
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Harry Brook slams 9th Test ton; first against India

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 Session 1: Smith-Brook put England in command

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Jamie Smith slams 3rd fastest ton for England in Tests

ENG vs IND Playing 11, 2nd Test: Sundar, Reddy come in for Sai, Shardul

Records feast in Edgbaston: Gill etches his name in Test cricket folklore

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story