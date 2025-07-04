Md Siraj becomes fourth Indian bowler to take fifer in Test at Edgbaston

Indian pacer Md Siraj joined the elite list of Indian bowlers to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings at Edgbaston. Siraj, bowling for India against England in the second Test of the five-Test series, took his fourth fifer in Test cricket to join the likes of Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma who have taken five wickets in an innings in Birmingham. Siraj took a total of six wickets in the innings, conceding 70 runs—making it the second-best bowling figure for an Indian bowler at this venue after Chetan Sharma’s 6 for 58 in 1986.