Siraj, Akash, 6 ducks: England's unique scorecard in 2nd Test vs India

It was a strange day at Edgbaston. On the third day of the second Test between India and England, the English innings saw a rollercoaster ride—from early wickets to a mammoth partnership, a record-breaking century, a late collapse, and a record number of ducks. England's innings had it all, making the scorecard one to remember. But how did it unfold? Here’s a look.

England on Day 2

England began their first innings on Thursday. In reply to India’s 587, they lost Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks off Akash Deep, before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley, reducing England to 25 for 3. However, Joe Root and Harry Brook then saw out the remainder of the day, with England closing play at 77 for 3.

See-saw on Day 3 On Day 3, it was India who struck first again. After adding just 7 runs to their overnight total, England lost Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) off consecutive deliveries from Siraj. England were reeling at 84 for 5, and Stokes’ golden duck brought the number of ducks in the innings to three. Then came the rescue act. Jamie Smith (184* not out) and Harry Brook (158) put together a record-breaking 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket, ensuring England avoided the follow-on. Akash Deep, returning with the new ball, finally broke the stand by dismissing Brook.

Akash also accounted for Chris Woakes (5), exposing the lower order. Siraj returned and cleaned up the tail, dismissing Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir—all for ducks—as England folded for 407, giving India a 180-run lead in the first innings. Before the innings closed, England had registered:

Six ducks

Seven batters dismissed in single digits

Nine batters failing to reach 25

Two batters crossing 150 This is the highest number of ducks England have recorded in a Test innings. The previous record was four, registered on five separate occasions. Additionally, their final total of 407 is now the lowest in Test cricket by any team that has had a 300-plus partnership for a single wicket.