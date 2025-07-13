Michael Vaughan defends Crawley's delay tactics, says India can't object

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics at the end of the third day of the ongoing third Test was "as good a piece" he has ever seen but said India can't complain as the visitors employed the same approach on second day.

Tempers flared up at the end of the third day when India failed to squeeze in another over after England opener Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics, drawing furious reaction from the visitors led by skipper Shubman Gill.

After being bowled out for 387, India had enough time to bowl two overs in the final session on Day 3, but Crawley's tactics of feigning an injury and pulling out on three occasions during Jasprit Bumrah's opening over delayed the proceedings.

ALSO READ: Gill vs Crawley fight video: What transpired & who said what | ENG vs IND It meant India had time for just one over, which angered the visitors as England ended day three at 2 for no loss in their second innings. "It's as good a piece of time-wasting I've ever seen," Vaughan was quoted as saying by BBC's Test Match Special podcast. "India can't complain because yesterday Gill was down with the hamstring strain (KL) Rahul was off the field and wouldn't have been able to open the batting." Vaughan said it was equal for both teams. "Neither team can complain, but what great drama and what a great day. We're in for a fourth and fifth day that will be fantastic." Another former England skipper Alastair Cook said the series, which is level at 1-1, needed such drama to spice it up.