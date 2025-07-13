Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

After an emphatic 7-wicket win in the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka will aim to seal the three-match T20I series with a win when the two sides take the field today at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium for the second T20I of the three-match series.

Bangladesh toured Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. So far, Sri Lanka have registered a 1-0 win in the Test series and a 2-1 win in the ODI series, which means a win on Sunday for them will complete a clean sweep of series wins against Bangladesh in all formats on this tour.

However, Bangladesh will leave no stone unturned to keep the series alive at least till the third match, set to take place in Colombo on July 16. To do that, they need their batters to step up, as so far, except in the first Test and the second ODI, they have failed to even post a par total on the board, with the home side continuing to walk away with win after win. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Playing 11 Today Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in T20Is Total matches played: 17

Sri Lanka won: 11

Bangladesh won: 6

No result: 0 Squads of Both Teams Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Eshan Malinga Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Telecast and Streaming Details When does the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I match take place? Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh for the 2nd T20I on July 13. What is the venue of the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I match? Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. At what time will the live toss for the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I take place? The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I live toss will occur at 6:30 PM IST. At what time will the SL vs BAN 2nd T20 match begin?