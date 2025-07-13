Home / Cricket / News / Tim Southee takes dig at Gill's massage after altercation with Crawley

Tim Southee takes dig at Gill's massage after altercation with Crawley

Speaking after close of play, England bowling consultant Tim Southee and India opener K L Rahul said the heated exchange between the Indian fielders and the home team openers

Tim Southee
Tim Southee. Photo:X
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

It was a dramatic end to day three of the third Test with opener Zak Crawley using the delaying tactic to ensure England only played one over before stumps but the Indians, let by captain Shubman Gill, were hardly amused.

Speaking after close of play, England bowling consultant Tim Southee and India opener K L Rahul said the heated exchange between the Indian fielders and the home team openers formed the essence of a hard fought day in Test cricket.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah clapped in sarcasm as Crawley seemingly faked pain in his hand after defending the ball from the middle of the bat.  ALSO READ: Gill vs Crawley fight video: What transpired & who said what | ENG vs IND

It's good. always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end. Not sure what they were complaining about when Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday. it's obviously part of the game. near the end of the day, it's an exciting way to finish the day.

Asked about Crawley in jest, South gave a tongue-in-cheek reply.

Yeah, he (Crawley) will be assessed overnight. hope he'll be alright to carry on tomorrow."  Rahul said Crawley's tactic was understandable considering he is an opener himself.

What happened at the end is just part of the game now. I understand from an opening batter's point of view. I know exactly what was going on and everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes, he said.

Gill too was fired up and his raw emotions reflected on the audio from the stump mic.

I have seen him fired up but obviously we wanted to bowl two overs. There were six minutes left. Obviously, two overs is a no-brainer that any team will bowl two overs with six minutes to go.

It's a bit of theatrics at the end. We were all pumped up either way because we know how difficult it is for a batter to come in to bat for two overs when you have been in the field all day. We were hoping we could get a wicket there and a wicket at the end of the day's play would have been perfect for us, added Rahul.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WI vs AUS 3rd Test playing 11, live match time (IST) and live streaming

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Nitish-Jadeja build on steady start with 50-run stand

Rahul equals Sachin-Pant's unique record with 4th Test century in England

Siraj honours Diogo Jota, calls life unpredictable after emotional moment

Ex-England captain wants sides to complete full overs on each day of Tests

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketTim Southee

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story