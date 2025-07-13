ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4 Live streaming: Lunch and Tea time at Lords today

Cricket, like time, is a matter of perspective—and no one felt that more than the fans glued to Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s. In just six minutes of real time, a day of simmering strategy exploded into outright drama. What began as 72 overs of slow-cooked Test cricket ended in high-voltage conflict, capped by a standoff between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley.

And yet, despite the theatrics, despite both teams exchanging not just blows but verbals, the match hangs perfectly in the balance.

Where we stand: Locked at 387

This Test has been a seesaw from the start, and at stumps on Day 3, India finished on exactly 387—the same score England had posted in their first innings. That rare symmetry masked a day rich in nuance.

India had the upper hand early on, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant putting together a resolute partnership. Rahul reached his second century of the series, only to fall immediately after lunch. But Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his worth in gold, crafting gritty stands with Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar to ensure India didn’t slide.

As things stand, England are 2 for no loss in their second innings, with everything to play for on Day 4.

Session Timings for Day 4 (IST)

If you're planning to follow the action ball-by-ball, here's how the day is structured:

Session 1: 3:30 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST

3:30 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST Lunch Break: 5:30 PM IST to 6:10 PM IST

5:30 PM IST to 6:10 PM IST Session 2: 6:10 PM IST to 8:10 PM IST

6:10 PM IST to 8:10 PM IST Tea Break: 8:10 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

8:10 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST Session 3: 8:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST

8:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST (Can extend till 11 PM to complete 90 overs)

Where to watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE — and for FREE

TV Broadcast:

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD (English commentary)

Sony Sports 3 HD/SD (Hindi commentary)

ENG vs IND Free Live Streaming

For Business Standard's ENG vs IND 3rd Test match text commentary and full scorecard click here

A war of attrition—and words

While the cricket has been compelling, it was the verbal sparks between Crawley and Gill that stole headlines. With just minutes to go on Day 3, Crawley pulled away from his stance twice, citing distractions. Then, after getting hit on the glove, he theatrically called for the physio. Cameras showed him casually sipping water with the same hand moments later.

Shubman Gill didn’t hold back. A furious exchange ensued, caught on the stump mic and by fielders swarming in. Gill was heard shouting at Crawley, triggering heated responses from Ben Duckett and the rest of the English team. India’s fielders mocked the moment with sarcastic applause.

Tim Southee, England’s bowling coach, dismissed India’s reaction and reminded them that Gill had taken a mid-session massage himself on Day 2. “It’s part of the game,” he shrugged.

Ball-by-ball: Bumrah vs Crawley ignites Lord’s KL Rahul, offering a more diplomatic take, said: “It’s just part of the game. An opening batter knows what’s going on out there.” Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery over to Zak Crawley in the final moments of Day 3 had all the drama of a Test thriller. Here's how it unfolded—one ball at a time:

Ball 1: As England’s openers made their way to the middle at a leisurely pace, Mohammed Siraj had a brief verbal exchange with Ben Duckett. Bumrah’s first delivery to Crawley was outside off, and the batter let it go. Ball 2: Bumrah overpitched slightly, and Crawley clipped the ball neatly for a couple of runs—England off the mark. Ball 3: Just as Bumrah was about to release the next ball, Crawley pulled away from the crease, pointing to some alleged movement behind the bowler's arm. Shubman Gill wasn’t having any of it and was caught on the stump mic shouting: “There’s no-one there! Get some balls, show f---ing balls!” The ball was eventually delivered and left alone by Crawley.

Ball 4: Crawley offered a solid defence to a delivery on off stump, but the Indian slip cordon didn’t ease up—more words flew his way. Ball 5: With just a minute remaining in the day’s play, Crawley defended a rising delivery and exaggerated his reaction, shaking his hand in pain. He called for the physio, prompting sarcastic applause from the Indian fielders. Shubman Gill walked up to Crawley, and the two engaged in a heated exchange, pointing fingers at one another. Duckett joined in as tempers flared. While Crawley was being examined, cameras caught him casually sipping water with the same hand moments later.