ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4 Live streaming: Lunch and Tea time at Lords today

- Session 1: 3:30 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST
- Lunch Break: 5:30 PM IST to 6:10 PM IST
- Session 2: 6:10 PM IST to 8:10 PM IST
- Tea Break: 8:10 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST
- Session 3: 8:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST
- (Can extend till 11 PM to complete 90 overs)
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD (English commentary)
- Sony Sports 3 HD/SD (Hindi commentary)
Ball-by-ball: Bumrah vs Crawley ignites Lord’s
Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery over to Zak Crawley in the final moments of Day 3 had all the drama of a Test thriller. Here's how it unfolded—one ball at a time:
Ball 1: As England’s openers made their way to the middle at a leisurely pace, Mohammed Siraj had a brief verbal exchange with Ben Duckett. Bumrah’s first delivery to Crawley was outside off, and the batter let it go.
Ball 2: Bumrah overpitched slightly, and Crawley clipped the ball neatly for a couple of runs—England off the mark.
Ball 3: Just as Bumrah was about to release the next ball, Crawley pulled away from the crease, pointing to some alleged movement behind the bowler's arm. Shubman Gill wasn’t having any of it and was caught on the stump mic shouting: “There’s no-one there! Get some balls, show f---ing balls!” The ball was eventually delivered and left alone by Crawley.
Ball 4: Crawley offered a solid defence to a delivery on off stump, but the Indian slip cordon didn’t ease up—more words flew his way.
Ball 5: With just a minute remaining in the day’s play, Crawley defended a rising delivery and exaggerated his reaction, shaking his hand in pain. He called for the physio, prompting sarcastic applause from the Indian fielders. Shubman Gill walked up to Crawley, and the two engaged in a heated exchange, pointing fingers at one another. Duckett joined in as tempers flared. While Crawley was being examined, cameras caught him casually sipping water with the same hand moments later.
Ball 6: On the final ball of the over, Bumrah produced a beauty that beat Crawley’s bat. Without a moment’s hesitation, Crawley turned and walked off, ending a gripping day under the fading Lord’s sun.
- India’s Batting: 2139 runs for 41 wickets — Avg. 52.17, SR 4.17
- India’s Bowling: 1903 runs conceded, 45 wickets — Avg. 42.29, SR 4.21
- Control Factor: India drew false shots on 17.76% of balls compared to England’s 12.45%
- Overs in the field: England 513 vs India 452.5
