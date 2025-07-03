Gill hits maiden Test double ton; First Asian to do so in SENA countries

The newly appointed Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, continues to break records as the leader of India’s red-ball side. In the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Gill first broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in England in Test cricket, surpassing Azharuddin’s 79-run mark. But the 25-year-old batter decided not to stop there and went on to score his maiden Test double hundred in 310 balls.

Player Score Opponent Venue Year Home/Away MAK Pataudi 203* England Delhi 1964 Home Sunil Gavaskar 205 West Indies Mumbai 1978 Home Sachin Tendulkar 217 New Zealand Ahmedabad 1999 Home Mahendra Singh Dhoni 224 Australia Chennai 2013 Home Virat Kohli 200 West Indies North Sound, Antigua 2016 Away Shubman Gill 250* England Edgbaston 2025 Away

Highest score by an Asian batter in SENA countries

Shubman Gill’s double century has now placed him in the company of the likes of Dhoni, Kohli, Sachin and Gavaskar, as he becomes only the sixth Indian player to score a double hundred as team captain. He is also only the second Indian, after Kohli, to achieve this feat in an away Test.