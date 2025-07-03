Ravi Shastri among 11 honoured with SJAM Lifetime Achievement Award

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri was among 11 sportspersons who were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai here on Wednesday.

The others included former India women's cricketer Shubhangi Kulkarni, three-time Amateur World Champion in English billiards Michael Ferreira, Niraj Bajaj (table tennis), GM Pravin Thipsay (chess), shooters Anjali Bhagwat, Suma Shirur and Deepali Deshpande.

Hockey Olympians Mervyn Fernandes and Joaquim Carvalho as well as former national badminton champion and national team captain Sanjay Sharma were also honoured with the award.

While Shastri was not present at the event ceremony here at the Bombay Gymkhana, his mother Lakshmi shared the memories of his playing days including the feat of hitting six sixes in an over in a domestic match.

Shastri had emulated the feat of West Indies legend Gary Sobers in hitting six sixes in an over off Tilak Raj, during a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda in the 1984-85 season. ALSO READ: England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah to return to Playing 11 at Lord's "There are many treasured memories which Ravi has given us. But I would say that the one which stands out is when he scored six sixes in an over. I was blissfully unaware of the fact that he was doing it at Wankhede Stadium," she told the audience. "I was told by my bhelpuri wala who was present there and witnessed this." "When Ravi came home, he had to immediately leave for somewhere else. I asked him what happened today. You know his style, he never wanted to say the truth to me. So he said, you want to know what I did? Then tune in to today's All India Radio for the 7:0'clock news'." She continued, "Since the bhelpuri wala was talking about it, this was running in my mind. (I was thinking) why has he (Ravi) asked me to do this? So I went, informed my husband, who was sitting in his clinic, that you better come and hear the 7:O'clock, 7.30 I think, the Maharashtrian news." Shastri's mother said her son had "Sobered Sobers".