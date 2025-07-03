Home / Cricket / News / WTC final is most-watched non-India Test on digital platform: JioStar CEO

WTC final is most-watched non-India Test on digital platform: JioStar CEO

Cross-promotion during IPL 2025 helped drive record viewership, says Sanjog Gupta

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final
SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final
Anish Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia became the most-watched non-India Test match on a digital platform, according to JioStar’s CEO – Sports and Live Experiences, Sanjog Gupta. The historic clash at Lord’s drew massive attention from Indian audiences, with millions tuning in on JioStar despite India not being a part of the contest.
 
In an interview with Variety, Gupta attributed the digital milestone to a well-timed cross-promotional strategy executed during IPL 2025. “We didn’t drop the full show at one go, but actually staggered it starting during the IPL,” he said, underscoring how JioStar leveraged the cricketing frenzy to create anticipation around the WTC final.
 
$500 Million Investment in Sports Offerings
  As the Indian sports economy gears up to become a $130 billion industry by 2030, as projected by the Think Sports report by Google and Deloitte, JioStar is significantly scaling up its investments. Gupta revealed that the company is committing $500 million across production, marketing, and technology to deepen its presence in the live sports space.
 
“Our journey actually begins at that point [of rights acquisition] to grow fans for the property, to deepen fandom for that property, and to be able to extract disproportionate value from that property,” he noted.
 
Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports and Live Experiences of JioStar
From cricket to coldplay: A broad sports vision
  Beyond cricket, JioStar’s ambitions span diverse entertainment avenues. Reflecting on the platform’s first major live event—Coldplay’s concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26—Gupta called it a “cultural zeitgeist moment.” The concert, held on India’s Republic Day, symbolised the fusion of global music and national pride.
 
Gupta further outlined a broader vision for the platform: to transform India into a sporting nation. “Our mission is to serve one fan as many sports experiences as possible, powered by the interplay of technology and creativity,” he said, hinting at JioStar’s long-term strategy of integrating immersive fan engagement with premium content.
 
A Strategy Anchored in Fan Value 
Gupta reiterated that JioStar’s investments in sports properties are guided by a four-point thesis centered on reach, engagement, monetization, and fandom. “Till such time as sports, sporting properties, sports rights, continue to deliver on these four tenets of the investment thesis, we will continue to invest in them,” he asserted.
 
With viewership benchmarks being redefined and technology playing a critical role in content delivery, JioStar aims to remain at the forefront of India’s booming sports and live entertainment economy.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

