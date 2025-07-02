ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Gill's ton anchors IND's strong start

The Indian cricket team continues to march ahead in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. After the day’s play, the visitors have put up a decent total of 310 on the board for the loss of five wickets. With plenty of batting still to come, India could be looking at another 400-plus total—provided they do not suffer another late collapse, a hint of which was visible when they lost the fourth and fifth wickets within a span of six balls earlier in the day.

Earlier, in the first session, India started cautiously, scoring just nine runs in the first five overs, but gradually found rhythm. Karun Nair broke the shackles with regular boundaries, easing the pressure on Jaiswal, who picked up his scoring rate. Despite two close LBW shouts—against both Jaiswal and Nair—being saved by umpire’s call, the Indian pair batted confidently. Jaiswal continued his impressive red-ball form, notching up his 11th Test fifty with three consecutive boundaries off Josh Tongue.

ALSO READ: Gill slams 7th Test hundred, second as Indian skipper in two matches However, just before the lunch break, Brydon Carse dismissed Karun Nair for 31, providing England with a crucial breakthrough. Still, India’s 98-run session marked an improvement from their Leeds outing. India resumed the post-lunch session in commanding fashion, with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal rotating the strike and accumulating runs at a healthy rate while avoiding unnecessary risks. The scoring was fluent, and England appeared to be running out of ideas until they reviewed a close LBW appeal against Gill. However, the replay showed a clear inside edge, allowing the Indian skipper to carry on.

By the time the drinks break arrived, India had added another 40 runs without losing a wicket. But the momentum shifted slightly in the latter part of the session, as England managed to slow down the run rate and apply more pressure. Their efforts paid off shortly before tea when Ben Stokes struck a crucial blow by removing the well-set Jaiswal for 87. The dismissal came just 11 runs short of Jaiswal becoming the fastest Indian to reach 2,000 Test runs—a milestone that will now have to wait. His innings, however, was instrumental in giving India the early advantage.

India scored 84 runs in the second session, losing only one wicket. England scored a moral victory at the start of the third session as they were able to get the ball replaced just two overs in, after having complained about its condition in the latter half of the second session. But soon enough, Indian skipper Shubman Gill completed his half-century to bring things level in the session. Rishabh Pant (25), once again trying to play a big shot, lost his wicket to Shoaib Bashir, as England finally managed to expose India’s lower middle order. It was the opportunity the hosts were looking for, and they struck again the very next over as Chris Woakes removed Nitish Kumar Reddy (1) to send half the Indian team back to the pavilion.

But the Indian skipper continued to keep the scoreboard ticking from one end, while Jadeja complemented him with all his might. The duo put up another half-century partnership to stabilise the Indian innings. Gill went on to score his seventh Test hundred as India firmly got themselves back in the match. India went on to add 128 runs in the final session for the loss of two wickets to finish the day at 310 for 5. Shubman Gill (114*), and Ravindra Jadeja (41*) will be the two batters starting the day for India. India scorecard after 2nd session on Day 1: