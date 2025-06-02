Glenn Maxwell announces his ODI retirement, prioritizes T20 future
The dynamic right-hander, known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, played 149 ODIs for Australia.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has officially called time on his One Day International (ODI) career, choosing to focus on the shorter format ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Maxwell, 36, cited physical demands and a desire to step aside for emerging talent as reasons behind his decision.
The dynamic right-hander, known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, played 149 ODIs for Australia. He was instrumental in some of the most iconic moments in Australian cricket, most notably his heroic double century against Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Coming to the crease with his team at 7 for 91, Maxwell defied intense heat and cramps to smash 201 off 128 balls, pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history. That performance helped pave the way for Australia’s ultimate triumph over India in the final at Ahmedabad.
Speaking on the 'Final Word Podcast', Maxwell opened up about his decision. “I felt like my body was struggling and I didn’t want to keep playing just for personal reasons. I had a discussion with George Bailey (Chair of Selectors) and told him I don’t see myself being part of the 2027 World Cup,” Maxwell said. “It’s time to give others a chance to make that role theirs.”
Maxwell’s ODI record is as impressive as his impact. He retires with four centuries, 23 fifties, 77 wickets, and a remarkable strike rate of 126—the second-highest in the format’s history, only behind Andre Russell. Despite recent injuries, including a broken finger during IPL 2025, Maxwell remains committed to T20 cricket, the Big Bash League, and other global T20 commitments.
Cricket Australia acknowledged Maxwell’s contributions in a formal statement, noting that his performances have captivated fans worldwide and played a key role in Australia’s two ODI World Cup wins. CEO Todd Greenberg lauded his influence, saying, “Crowds came to see Glenn bat. His explosive style has inspired the next generation.”
Selector George Bailey echoed the praise, highlighting Maxwell’s importance in Australia’s cricketing success and affirming his future role in the T20 setup. “His natural ability is unmatched. We’re excited about what he’ll bring to the T20 World Cup campaign next year,” Bailey said.
Maxwell’s retirement follows that of fellow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, marking a new era for Australia’s ODI side.
