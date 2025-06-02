Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Rajeev Shukla to take over as BCCI president in interim role; here's why

Rajeev Shukla to take over as BCCI president in interim role; here's why

Roger Binny, a key member of India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team, will turn 70 on July 19, which disqualifies him from holding the president's office according to BCCI rules.

Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla

Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

\Veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is set to assume the role of BCCI president temporarily, as current president Roger Binny approaches the age limit mandated by the board’s constitution. Shukla, who is presently the vice-president of the BCCI, will step in as interim president for the next three months, according to multiple media reports.
 
Roger Binny to step down upon turning 70
 
Roger Binny, a key member of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team, will turn 70 on July 19, which disqualifies him from holding the president's office according to BCCI rules. Binny had taken over the role in 2022, succeeding Sourav Ganguly, and has served for nearly three years. 
 
 
Shukla to lead until AGM in September 2025

Also Read

BCCI

BCCI extends cut-off time for IPL 2025 matches to avoid called off ties

Asia Cup

BCCI secretary denies reports of India pulling out of Asia Cup 2025

BCCI bends player replacement rule for IPL 2025

BCCI bends rules to allow teams to sign temporary replacements for IPL 2025

Rohit Virat

Will Rohit and Kohli be retained in A+ pay grade after Test retirement?

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025 resumption today; here's what to expect

 
Shukla, 65, will handle the responsibilities of the President until the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September, where a new president will be formally elected. His appointment comes as a stop-gap arrangement to ensure continuity in board operations.
 
Binny’s legacy as cricketer and administrator
 
A former seamer, Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs, claiming 124 wickets. He was India’s highest wicket-taker during the 1983 World Cup, contributing significantly to the country’s maiden title win. His term as BCCI President followed a successful tenure by Ganguly.
 
Shukla’s experience in cricket administration
 
Rajeev Shukla has been associated with Indian cricket administration for decades. Apart from serving as BCCI Vice President since 2020, he was the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) until 2017 and also served as the IPL Chairman until 2018.

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

ENG vs IND tour is exam for Gill, good batting key to good captaincy: Karim

AB de Villiers, ABD retirement, AB de Villiers retirement

India can shine in Test series England if they believe, says AB de Villiers

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton ruled out of ENG vs WI series after suffering broken finger

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli during IND vs ENG ODI match

ICC set to enforce new rules for ODI cricket starting next month: Report

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President in Munich ahead of UCL 2025 final

Topics : BCCI BCCI meet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon