International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to implement a fresh set of playing conditions across all formats of international cricket, with One Day Internationals (ODIs) seeing some of the most notable changes, according to a media report from Cricbuzz. The report states that starting July 2025, ODIs will return to using a single ball by the end of each innings—a move aimed at reintroducing some reverse swing and restoring balance between bat and ball in the latter overs. The ICC conveyed these changes in a recent communication to its member boards, stating that the revised Playing Conditions (PCs) will take effect immediately for Tests in June and for limited-overs games from July. Adjustments to the concussion substitute policy, Decision Review System (DRS), and boundary catch regulations are also part of the overhaul. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 prediction: Who will win PBKS vs MI match on June 1?

ODIs to revert to single-ball format

One of the most impactful changes is the ICC’s decision to move away from the two-ball rule that has been in place in ODIs for over a decade. According to the updated guidelines, teams will now start with two new balls—one from each end—but only one of them will be used for the final phase of the innings.

The ICC has informed members that overs 1 to 34 will be played with two balls. Before the start of the 35th over, the fielding side will select one of the two balls to be used for the remainder of the innings. This chosen ball will then be bowled from both ends through to the 50th over, unless a replacement is required.

In matches reduced to 25 overs or fewer before the start, only one new ball will be used per innings. The unused ball will be added to the reserve supply for potential replacements.

Concussion protocols tightened

Another important change pertains to concussion replacements. Teams will now be required to name five designated substitutes—specifically, one each from the categories of wicketkeeper, batter, seam bowler, spinner, and all-rounder—prior to the match.

In rare cases where a replacement player is also concussed, the match referee will have the authority to approve an additional substitute outside of the original five, provided it aligns with existing like-for-like replacement rules.

Other rule updates on the way

The ICC also noted that changes to rules regarding boundary catches and DRS protocols are in progress, with further details to be shared soon. While the current rules will apply during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s starting June 11, the new Test playing conditions will begin with the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test in Galle on June 17.

ODI changes will kick in with the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI series opener in Colombo on July 2, while the T20I updates will be in place from July 10. These amendments were approved by the ICC Chief Executives Committee and not referred to the working group, which will instead look into future formats for youth cricket.