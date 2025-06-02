Rajeev Shukla to take over as BCCI president in interim role; here's why

\Veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is set to assume the role of BCCI president temporarily, as current president Roger Binny approaches the age limit mandated by the board’s constitution. Shukla, who is presently the vice-president of the BCCI, will step in as interim president for the next three months, according to multiple media reports.

Roger Binny to step down upon turning 70

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 final teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast Roger Binny, a key member of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team, will turn 70 on July 19, which disqualifies him from holding the president's office according to BCCI rules. Binny had taken over the role in 2022, succeeding Sourav Ganguly, and has served for nearly three years.

Shukla to lead until AGM in September 2025 Shukla, 65, will handle the responsibilities of the President until the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September, where a new president will be formally elected. His appointment comes as a stop-gap arrangement to ensure continuity in board operations. Binny’s legacy as cricketer and administrator A former seamer, Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs, claiming 124 wickets. He was India’s highest wicket-taker during the 1983 World Cup, contributing significantly to the country’s maiden title win. His term as BCCI President followed a successful tenure by Ganguly.