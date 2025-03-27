Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG Playing 11; Cummins and Pant's captaincy record in IPL

IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG Playing 11; Cummins and Pant's captaincy record in IPL

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

The seventh match of IPL 2025 is set to take place on March 27 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. This crucial encounter will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where the home team will be looking to build on their winning momentum.  It will be interesting to see both teams playing 11 on the day after having contrasting starts to their IPL 2025 campaigns this time. 
 
Pat Cummins' IPL captaincy record
 
Cummins has begun this season with a convincing victory against RR and will be looking to make it 2 in 2 when they take the field against Lucknow on Thursday.
 
 
Matches: 16

Wins: 9
Losses: 7
No result: 1
 
Rishabh Pant's IPL captaincy record
 
The newly appointed LSG skipper didn't get off to a good start after losing to his former side Delhi Capitals in their opener. However, a win against SRh would do wonders for his and his side's confidence in the tournament.
 
Matches: 45
Wins: 23
Losses: 21
Tied: 1
Win percentage: 52.27
 
SRH playing 11 vs LSG (probable):
 
Skipper Pat Cummins is unlikely to change his playing 11 that got them their first home victory against Rajasthan Royals last time around.
 
SRH playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa.
 
SunRisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Simarjeet Singh
 
SRH squad for IPL 2025: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby.
 
LSG playing 11 vs SRH (probable): It will be interesting to see whether Pant's side come up with any changes after their loss to Delhi Capitals in their opening encounter or not.
 
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh.
 
LSG Impact Subs: Prince Yadav
 
LSG squad for IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi. 
   Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

