Former Bangladesh captain Tamim hospitalised after experiencing chest pain

Initially, a helicopter was arranged for Tamim's movement to the hospital, but he could not be flown from the BKSP ground in Savar, says match referee Debabrata Paul

Tamim Iqbal
Tamim Iqbal. File Photo: @TamimOfficial28
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
After suffering from chest trouble during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match, former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was admitted to the hospital on Monday.
 
ESPNcricinfo reported that Iqbal, 36, experienced chest trouble during the first innings of the Mohammedan Sporting Club vs. Shinepukur Cricket Club match, which was played in 50 overs. 
 
"A helicopter was originally scheduled to transport Tamim to the hospital, but it was unable to transport him from the BKSP ground in Savar. The newspaper cited match referee Debabrata Paul as saying, "He was later taken to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital."
 
In January of this year, Iqbal made his second announcement about his retirement from international cricket. He had previously made a similar declaration in July 2023 during a tearful press conference, but he changed his mind within 24 hours after Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh at the time, intervened. 
 
Iqbal, who last played for the national squad in 2023, has scored 5,134 runs and 8,357 runs for Bangladesh in 70 Test matches and 243 One-Day Internationals. In 78 T20Is, he has also amassed 1,758 runs. 
Tamim Iqbal career stats
Format M Inn Runs BF HS Avg SR NO 4s 6s 50 100 200
Test 70 134 5134 8852 206 38.89 58 2 656 41 31 10 1
ODI 243 240 8357 10642 158 36.65 78.53 12 925 103 56 14 0
T20 78 78 1758 1500 103 24.08 117.2 5 189 45 7 1 0
IPL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 

Topics :Tamim IqbalBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

