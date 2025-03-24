Former Bangladesh captain Tamim hospitalised after experiencing chest pain

"A helicopter was originally scheduled to transport Tamim to the hospital, but it was unable to transport him from the BKSP ground in Savar. The newspaper cited match referee Debabrata Paul as saying, "He was later taken to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital."
In January of this year, Iqbal made his second announcement about his retirement from international cricket. He had previously made a similar declaration in July 2023 during a tearful press conference, but he changed his mind within 24 hours after Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh at the time, intervened.
Iqbal, who last played for the national squad in 2023, has scored 5,134 runs and 8,357 runs for Bangladesh in 70 Test matches and 243 One-Day Internationals. In 78 T20Is, he has also amassed 1,758 runs.
Tamim Iqbal career stats
Format
M
Inn
Runs
BF
HS
Avg
SR
NO
4s
6s
50
100
200
Test
70
134
5134
8852
206
38.89
58
2
656
41
31
10
1
ODI
243
240
8357
10642
158
36.65
78.53
12
925
103
56
14
0
T20
78
78
1758
1500
103
24.08
117.2
5
189
45
7
1
0
IPL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
