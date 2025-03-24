Former Bangladesh captain Tamim hospitalised after experiencing chest pain

After suffering from chest trouble during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match, former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Iqbal, 36, experienced chest trouble during the first innings of the Mohammedan Sporting Club vs. Shinepukur Cricket Club match, which was played in 50 overs.

"A helicopter was originally scheduled to transport Tamim to the hospital, but it was unable to transport him from the BKSP ground in Savar. The newspaper cited match referee Debabrata Paul as saying, "He was later taken to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital."

