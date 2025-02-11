Graeme Smith believes SA20 is the second most competitive league after IPL

The third season of SA20 concluded a few days ago, with MI Cape Town beating the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final to lift their maiden trophy. After the conclusion of the tournament, league commissioner and former South African skipper Graeme Smith addressed Indian media on Tuesday in a press conference organised by Star Sports. Smith shared his insights on multiple aspects, including the expansion of the league and nurturing future talent. He also pointed out that the bonus point system allows the league to stay competitive throughout the round-robin stage, adding even more excitement for fans.

Bonus point system enhances competition

Smith attributed SA20’s growing competitiveness to the bonus point system, stating that it had ensured teams remained engaged throughout the tournament. He mentioned that while some franchises were initially hesitant about the system, they now viewed it positively, as it had significantly reduced one-sided games. He believed that maintaining a competitive edge in a six-team league across 30 games was crucial and that the bonus point system had played a key role in achieving that.

SA20’s contribution to South African cricket development

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Speaking about talent scouting, Smith emphasised SA20’s role in identifying and promoting young South African cricketers. He noted that franchises had taken an active approach to developing talent, with several establishing academies within South Africa. He also highlighted the introduction of school-level initiatives and a rookie programme within the league, which had created a structured pathway for young players.

Also Read

According to Smith, the exposure provided by SA20 has helped a wider pool of South African players showcase their skills on the global stage. He pointed out that earlier, international audiences only saw the 15 players selected for the national team, but now the league has given visibility to an additional 60–70 players annually. He also acknowledged SA20’s impact on the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that South African players are highly valued in the tournament due to their commitment and availability throughout the season.

Balancing franchise cricket with national commitments

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Addressing concerns about players managing franchise commitments while maintaining a strong national team, Smith explained that SA20 provides financial security and high-level competition, benefiting South African cricket. He stated that having a successful league at home allows players to earn well without needing to seek overseas opportunities constantly. This, he added, helps retain top talent within the system.

Smith also admitted that South Africa’s domestic cricket has not been as strong in recent years and stressed the importance of bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket. He remarked that SA20 ensures a higher level of competition by bringing together international stars and top South African players, which in turn strengthens the national team and prepares players for global challenges.