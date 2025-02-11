IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Narendra Modi Stadium

READ: IND vs ENG: ICC to launch 'Donate Organs, Save Lives,' during 3rd ODI The Indian cricket team, after beating England in the first two ODIs of the three-match series in Nagpur and Cuttack to take an unassailable lead of 2-0, will now take the field for the third and final ODI of the series at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12, with hopes of completing a 3-0 clean sweep and heading for the ICC Champions Trophy with winning momentum. However, India will be a little cautious, as the last time they played an ODI game in Ahmedabad, it was the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which they lost to Australia by six wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to not dwell on the past and get the best possible result to end the series.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch has traditionally been slow, benefiting spinners, with ODI scoring rates averaging just under five runs per over. However, in recent years, particularly during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the surface has quickened, making it more conducive to run-scoring. While spinners still get some help, fans can still hope for a high-scoring game between India and England on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Average score in first innings

While a high-scoring game is expected in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, matches historically have been low-scoring at the venue, as the average first-innings total stands at just 237—far below par by modern-day cricket standards.

India’s win-loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

India have played a total of 20 ODI matches in Ahmedabad, out of which they have won 11 and lost nine, including the 2023 World Cup final loss against Australia.

England’s win-loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

While the English side will face India for the first time at this venue in ODIs, they still have four-match experience under their belt in Ahmedabad, out of which they have won three and lost one.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Top run-scorer and wicket-taker

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, with 354 runs in seven innings, is the top scorer, while Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev, with 10 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker at this venue.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Top individual performances

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here During the 2023 World Cup, New Zealand's Devon Conway struck an unbeaten 152, the highest individual score recorded here. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna holds the best bowling figures at the stadium, having taken 4/12 to bowl out West Indies for 193 in 2022.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Highest ODI team totals

South Africa’s score of 365 for 2 against India in 2010 is the highest ODI team total at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, while the record for the lowest ODI score is held by Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for just 85 in 2006 against West Indies.