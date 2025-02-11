India vs England 3rd ODI ticket price, how to buy tickets for Ahmedabad ODI

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Virat Kohli will be one of the biggest crowd attractions for the Wednesday ODI game between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
The largest cricket stadium in the world, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, with a seating capacity of 132,000, is all set to host the third and final match of the three-match series between India and England on Wednesday, February 12. The ongoing ODI series was seen as the last chance for the star Indian duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to regain their form before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 next week. While Rohit, after failing in the first match, announced his comeback in style with a fiery century in the second ODI at Cuttack, Virat’s hunt for form still continues. Virat sat out the first ODI due to a sore knee, while his return in the second ODI saw him getting dismissed for just 5. Fans would love nothing more than their beloved player getting some runs under his belt in the final ODI of the series, but whether he succeeds or not, only time will tell.
 
Tickets are not yet sold out 
In a strange turn of events, the tickets for the final ODI between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium have not been sold out as of Tuesday morning. The large seating capacity of the stadium might be a reason behind this, but it can also be good news for fans who were able to free their schedules at a later date, as they can witness the live action by booking their tickets today. 
 
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI ticket price slab 
 
India vs England 3rd ODI: How to buy tickets 
Fans need to follow some simple steps to book their tickets for the third ODI match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium.
  • Step 1: Visit official ticketing partners for the series BookMyShow’s website 
  • Step 2: Select sports section on the top bar
  • Step 3: Select India vs England from the options menu
  • Step 4: Click on book option
  • Step 5: Select the number of tickets you wish to buy
  • Step 6: Choose the section  and sitting position of stadium as per your preference
  • Step 7: Pay the prompted amount using any of the given method to confirm your bookings
 
(Note: The first three steps can be skipped by clicking the following link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/england-tour-of-india-india-vs-england-3rd-odi/ET00431076)
 
When and where to collect the hard copy of tickets bought online? 
After booking the tickets, you will have two options for picking up the hard copy of your tickets:
  • Kalasristi Hall Sabarmati, Abu Dhabi Street Society, Sabarmati
  • Sardar Patel Stadium, Stadium Road, Nayak Nagar, Navrangpura
Remember, you will have to show the email you received after booking your online tickets to collect the hard copies.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

