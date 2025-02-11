India vs England 3rd ODI ticket price, how to buy tickets for Ahmedabad ODI

The largest cricket stadium in the world, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, with a seating capacity of 132,000, is all set to host the third and final match of the three-match series between India and England on Wednesday, February 12. The ongoing ODI series was seen as the last chance for the star Indian duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to regain their form before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 next week. While Rohit, after failing in the first match, announced his comeback in style with a fiery century in the second ODI at Cuttack, Virat’s hunt for form still continues. Virat sat out the first ODI due to a sore knee, while his return in the second ODI saw him getting dismissed for just 5. Fans would love nothing more than their beloved player getting some runs under his belt in the final ODI of the series, but whether he succeeds or not, only time will tell.

Tickets are not yet sold out

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Narendra Modi Stadium In a strange turn of events, the tickets for the final ODI between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium have not been sold out as of Tuesday morning. The large seating capacity of the stadium might be a reason behind this, but it can also be good news for fans who were able to free their schedules at a later date, as they can witness the live action by booking their tickets today.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI ticket price slab

India vs England 3rd ODI: How to buy tickets

Fans need to follow some simple steps to book their tickets for the third ODI match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Step 1: Visit official ticketing partners for the series BookMyShow’s website

Step 2: Select sports section on the top bar

Step 3: Select India vs England from the options menu

Step 4: Click on book option

Step 5: Select the number of tickets you wish to buy

Step 6: Choose the section and sitting position of stadium as per your preference

Step 7: Pay the prompted amount using any of the given method to confirm your bookings

(Note: The first three steps can be skipped by clicking the following link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/england-tour-of-india-india-vs-england-3rd-odi/ET00431076)

When and where to collect the hard copy of tickets bought online?

After booking the tickets, you will have two options for picking up the hard copy of your tickets:

Kalasristi Hall Sabarmati, Abu Dhabi Street Society, Sabarmati

Sardar Patel Stadium, Stadium Road, Nayak Nagar, Navrangpura