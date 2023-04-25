GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai to bowl first

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023
Gujarat Titans, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game, would be up against Mumbai Indians, who were forced towards defeat by Arshdeep Singh while chasing a record total.,
GT vs MI Toss, IPL 2023
The toss between Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandy and his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma was won by the latter who decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Also Read: IPL 2023 GT vs MI preview: Mumbai in Ahmedabad to take on in-form Titans
MI predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Impact Substitute options:
Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier
GT predicted playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Impact Substitute options:
Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. ,
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad here