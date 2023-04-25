Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai to bowl first

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, Indian Premier League 2023: Catch the Hardik Pandya-led Titans take on Rohit's Mumbai at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

BS Web Team
Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
7:36 PM Apr 23

7:25 PM Apr 23

7:24 PM Apr 23

7:21 PM Apr 23

7:36 PM Apr 23

In the first over, Arjun Tendulkar was on the mark as he was able to move the ball in towards the right-hander and away from them as well from the same length. He was unable to get any wickets but conceded only four runs. 
 

7:25 PM Apr 23

7:24 PM Apr 23

7:21 PM Apr 23

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. 
 

7:20 PM Apr 23

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma
 
Impact Substitute options: Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat
 

7:20 PM Apr 23

The Titans would look to continue with their winning playing 11 and Joshua Little would continue to remain the impact substitute as this wicket would not turn and hence Jayant Yadav will not be required. 
 

7:19 PM Apr 23

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
 
Impact Substitute options: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith
 

7:19 PM Apr 23

Mumbai would not look to alter their playing combination a lot because the last game was just not meant to be. It was a batter’s wicket and their batters did well apart from Ishan Kishan. Similarly, if the bowlers were taken to the cleaners then it was all the bowlers and no one could have been singled out as the worst. 
 
Arjun would continue for at least this game and it would all depend on this game whether he gets further games or not. Jason Behrendorff would be used as an impact substitute in combination with Nehal Wadhera.
 

7:18 PM Apr 23

It is going to be very dry and hot in Ahmedabad as the temperatures during match hours would travel between 38 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius and the humidity would hover between 13 to 19%. In the first innings, it might be of some help to the spinners. But later on, there would be heavy dew and it would be difficult to grip the ball. 
 

7:18 PM Apr 23

The Ahmedabad pitch usually remains slow in the day games. But in evening games, with plenty of dew coming in, it becomes a high-scoring ground. There remains nothing for the bowlers and with the ball coming onto the bat, it is easier to deal in boundaries. Even the boundaries are shorter here. 
 

7:18 PM Apr 23

The toss between Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandy and his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma was won by the latter who decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 
 

7:17 PM Apr 23

Match Number- 35

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 

7:16 PM Apr 23

For Gujarat, skipper Hardik Pandya coming back to form is a welcome sign. David Miller though looked off colour and so did Vijay Shankar. If those two come back to being their best and Shankar starts giving 1-2 overs with the ball, Titans would become very hard to pass by. 
 

7:15 PM Apr 23

In this match, it would be a test of Mumbai’s bowling which was found lacking in the previous one. Apart from Piyush Chawla, no bowler looked threatening. However, with Jofra Archer back in the mix and Cameron Green bowling his four overs in each game and Jason Behrendorff being utilised, the chances of Mumbai’s bowling improving is high. Arjun Tendulkar is sure to find a place in the team even though his last game was not up to the mark. 
 

7:15 PM Apr 23

While for the Titans it was a welcome win having lost the previous game against Rajasthan Royals at home. Now, travelling back home, they face the Mumbai side which lost its first game after winning three on the trot. 
 

7:14 PM Apr 23

Gujarat Titans, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game, would be up against Mumbai Indians, who were forced towards defeat by Arshdeep Singh while chasing a record total.
 

7:12 PM Apr 23

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

