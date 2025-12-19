Hardik Pandya records second fastest T20I fifty for India in Ahmedabad

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya stole the show in the fifth T20I vs South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium as he recorded the second fastest fifty in T20 Internationals for India, surpassing Abhishek Sharma’s previous record of a 17-ball fifty. Hardik, who came out to bat after India lost the wicket of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, took every South African bowler to the cleaners to reach the historic milestone.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th T20I However, Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball fifty against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup still ranks at the top for the fastest T20I fifties record for India. Abhishek Sharma (17 balls) is at number three spot now, while KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, with 18-ball fifties, are at joint fourth spot.

Fastest T20I fifties for India Rank Player Balls Opponent Year 1 Yuvraj Singh 12 England 2007 2 Hardik Pandya 15 England 2025 3 Abhishek Sharma 17 England 2025 4 Suryakumar Yadav 18 South Africa 2022 5 KL Rahul 18 Scotland 2021 6 Rohit Sharma 19 Australia 2024 Hardik and Tilak’s fiery fifties power India to mammoth total A blistering display from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya propelled India to a massive 231 for 5 against South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. On a surface that once again favoured batting, India combined early momentum with a devastating finish to leave the visitors chasing a daunting 232 to level the series.

Put in to bat after South Africa won the toss, India began aggressively through Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The opening pair raced to 63 inside the powerplay, setting a strong platform. Abhishek’s brisk 34 came to an end when he edged Corbin Bosch behind, while Samson followed soon after for 37, undone by George Linde. India briefly lost their way as captain Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles continued, with the right-hander dismissed for 5. From there, Tilak took control of the innings. Batting with intent and clarity, the left-hander reached his seventh T20I fifty off just 30 balls, consistently finding gaps and clearing the boundary to keep the run rate soaring.