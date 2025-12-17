IND vs SA 4th T20 called off as dense fog ensures no play in Lucknow

The inevitable happened on Wednesday as the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was called off due to poor visibility caused by dense fog at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The abandonment came as a major disappointment for fans who had flocked to the stadium to cheer Team India. Lucknow was hosting a T20 match after a gap of nearly 35 months, with the last such fixture at the venue having taken place on January 29, 2023.

The toss was scheduled for 6:30 pm, but worsening visibility forced officials to delay proceedings. Conditions failed to improve despite umpires conducting multiple inspections at 7:30 pm, 8 pm, 8:30 pm, 9 pm and finally at 9:25 pm.

The sixth inspection effectively ended hopes of any play, even as officials explored the possibility of staging a five-overs-a-side contest. The cut-off time for a five-over match was 9:46 pm, but persistent fog made play unsafe, leading to the eventual call-off without a toss. While weather conditions remain beyond anyone's control, the cancellation once again raised questions over scheduling international matches in North India during peak winter months. From November to January, fog frequently disrupts visibility across the region, and this match ended without a single ball being bowled.

Ekana Stadium and winter scheduling Before Wednesday’s abandoned fixture, the Ekana Stadium had hosted six T20I matches. Notably, this was the first T20I at the venue to be scheduled in December. All previous matches were held in November, January or February — months that are still prone to fog but often offer relatively better playing windows. T20I matches in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date India New Zealand India 6 wickets Lucknow Jan 29, 2023 India Sri Lanka India 62 runs Lucknow Feb 24, 2022 Afghanistan West Indies Afghanistan 29 runs Lucknow Nov 17, 2019 Afghanistan West Indies Afghanistan 41 runs Lucknow Nov 16, 2019 Afghanistan West Indies West Indies 30 runs Lucknow Nov 14, 2019 India West Indies India 71 runs Lucknow Nov 6, 2018

Source: espncricinfo ODIs at Ekana Stadium The venue has also hosted several ODI matches, most of them scheduled during October and November, largely avoiding the peak fog period of December and January. ODI matches at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow List of ODI matches played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date Afghanistan Netherlands Afghanistan 7 wickets Lucknow Nov 3, 2023 India England India 100 runs Lucknow Oct 29, 2023 Netherlands Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 5 wickets Lucknow Oct 21, 2023 Australia Sri Lanka Australia 5 wickets Lucknow Oct 16, 2023 Australia South Africa South Africa 134 runs Lucknow Oct 12, 2023 India South Africa South Africa 9 runs Lucknow Oct 6, 2022 Afghanistan West Indies West Indies 5 wickets Lucknow Nov 11, 2019 Afghanistan West Indies West Indies 47 runs Lucknow Nov 9, 2019 Afghanistan West Indies West Indies 7 wickets Lucknow Nov 6, 2019 Source: espncricinfo