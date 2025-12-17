IND vs SA 4th T20 called off as dense fog ensures no play in Lucknow

|T20I matches in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|6 wickets
|Lucknow
|Jan 29, 2023
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|62 runs
|Lucknow
|Feb 24, 2022
|Afghanistan
|West Indies
|Afghanistan
|29 runs
|Lucknow
|Nov 17, 2019
|Afghanistan
|West Indies
|Afghanistan
|41 runs
|Lucknow
|Nov 16, 2019
|Afghanistan
|West Indies
|West Indies
|30 runs
|Lucknow
|Nov 14, 2019
|India
|West Indies
|India
|71 runs
|Lucknow
|Nov 6, 2018
|List of ODI matches played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|Afghanistan
|Netherlands
|Afghanistan
|7 wickets
|Lucknow
|Nov 3, 2023
|India
|England
|India
|100 runs
|Lucknow
|Oct 29, 2023
|Netherlands
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Lucknow
|Oct 21, 2023
|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|5 wickets
|Lucknow
|Oct 16, 2023
|Australia
|South Africa
|South Africa
|134 runs
|Lucknow
|Oct 12, 2023
|India
|South Africa
|South Africa
|9 runs
|Lucknow
|Oct 6, 2022
|Afghanistan
|West Indies
|West Indies
|5 wickets
|Lucknow
|Nov 11, 2019
|Afghanistan
|West Indies
|West Indies
|47 runs
|Lucknow
|Nov 9, 2019
|Afghanistan
|West Indies
|West Indies
|7 wickets
|Lucknow
|Nov 6, 2019
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app