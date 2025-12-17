Here's why IND vs SA 4th T20I match likely to be called off in Lucknow

The much-awaited 4th T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow is facing an uncertain fate as persistent fog and poor visibility continue to disrupt proceedings at the Ekana Stadium. Despite multiple inspections by the umpires, conditions have shown no significant improvement, making it increasingly likely that the match will be called off. Here's a timeline breakdown of how the weather has played a major role in delaying the match:

6:32 PM: Toss Delayed Due to Fog IND vs SA

ALSO READ: IND vs SA 4th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match? The match faced its first delay when the toss was postponed due to thick fog at the Ekana Stadium. An initial inspection was set for 6:50 PM, and the players waited in anticipation, hoping for the fog to clear. However, the weather conditions in Lucknow had been foggy throughout the day, with the air quality index (AQI) being categorized as hazardous, leading to concerns about visibility and safety.

7:08 PM: Umpires Return for Another Inspection With no sign of improvement in the fog, the umpires returned to the field to assess the visibility conditions. The fog was so thick that fans could barely see the opposite stands from their seats, raising doubts about whether the match could go on. 7:23 PM: Visibility Still Poor IND vs SA 4th T20i update At 7:23 PM, the situation remained unchanged, with the fog still limiting visibility. The opposite stand remained indistinguishable, prompting further concern about whether play could start. An inspection was set for 7:30 PM, but with no positive signs, the possibility of play seemed slim.