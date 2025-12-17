Home / Cricket / News / Here's why IND vs SA 4th T20I match likely to be called off in Lucknow

Here's why IND vs SA 4th T20I match likely to be called off in Lucknow

Despite multiple inspections by the umpires, conditions have shown no significant improvement, making it increasingly likely that the match will be called off.

IND vs SA 4th T20I
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
The much-awaited 4th T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow is facing an uncertain fate as persistent fog and poor visibility continue to disrupt proceedings at the Ekana Stadium.  Despite multiple inspections by the umpires, conditions have shown no significant improvement, making it increasingly likely that the match will be called off. Here's a timeline breakdown of how the weather has played a major role in delaying the match:
 
6:32 PM: Toss Delayed Due to Fog 
IND vs SA
 
The match faced its first delay when the toss was postponed due to thick fog at the Ekana Stadium. An initial inspection was set for 6:50 PM, and the players waited in anticipation, hoping for the fog to clear. However, the weather conditions in Lucknow had been foggy throughout the day, with the air quality index (AQI) being categorized as hazardous, leading to concerns about visibility and safety. 
 
7:08 PM: Umpires Return for Another Inspection 
With no sign of improvement in the fog, the umpires returned to the field to assess the visibility conditions. The fog was so thick that fans could barely see the opposite stands from their seats, raising doubts about whether the match could go on.
 
7:23 PM: Visibility Still Poor 
IND vs SA 4th T20i update
 
At 7:23 PM, the situation remained unchanged, with the fog still limiting visibility. The opposite stand remained indistinguishable, prompting further concern about whether play could start. An inspection was set for 7:30 PM, but with no positive signs, the possibility of play seemed slim.
 
7:30 PM: No Improvement in Conditions 
IND vs SA
 
As the next inspection arrived, it became evident that conditions had not improved. The players, who had been practicing on the field earlier, were forced to return to the dressing room. Given the weather forecast and the challenges posed by the thick fog, it became clear that the game was unlikely to proceed.
 
With no sign of visibility improving and the weather remaining foggy, it is highly probable that the 4th T20I between India and South Africa will be called off in Lucknow. The conditions are not only unsafe but have also made it impossible to conduct the toss or begin the match. The series, therefore, might see another postponement or cancellation, leaving both teams and fans frustrated by the weather disruptions.

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket team

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

