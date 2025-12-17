India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 4th T20I: IND aiming to clinch series; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

As the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi grabs headlines, the focus shifts back to the crucial T20 series between India and South Africa. With India leading 2-1, they aim to seal their eighth consecutive T20 series victory in the fourth match at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.

India bounced back in Dharamshala with a dominant seven-wicket win, taking a vital lead in the five-match series. Despite the win, the series has shown how quickly fortunes can change in T20 cricket, where a single breakthrough or explosive knock can turn the game. India’s bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy, delivered crucial performances in the last match, while Shivam Dube’s solid spell added depth to the squad.

However, concerns remain over the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, who are yet to find their rhythm. With Sanju Samson waiting in the wings, both will be looking for a strong performance to secure their places in the lineup.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 4th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming On the other hand, South Africa has struggled with their batting in the series, losing key wickets early in both defeats. Aiden Markram’s half-century in Dharamshala was a lone bright spot, but South Africa will need to adapt to the conditions at Ekana Stadium to level the series.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 4th T20I encounter between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I live telecast: The Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 4th T20I match in India.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I on the JioHotstar app and website in India.