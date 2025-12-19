Modern-day head coach's role is more about managing, says Kapil Dev

India’s first World Cup–winning captain Kapil Dev believes the role of a head coach in modern-day cricket has evolved far beyond traditional coaching, arguing that player management now matters more than technical instruction. His remarks come at a time when India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been under scrutiny following the team’s 0–2 Test series loss to South Africa, with questions raised over frequent rotations and tactical choices.

Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce's ICC Centenary Session, Kapil offered a broader perspective on leadership, suggesting that the word 'coach' itself is often misunderstood in contemporary cricket. According to him, elite international cricketers no longer need to be taught skills; instead, they require reassurance, clarity and support. Kapil stressed that creating a comfortable environment, especially for players struggling for form, is the defining responsibility of those leading the team today.

‘Coaching’ vs managing in modern cricket Kapil explained that the traditional idea of a coach does not quite apply at the highest level. He felt it was unrealistic to expect a former player, regardless of stature, to technically coach specialists across disciplines, whether it be a leg-spinner, wicketkeeper or fast bowler. In his view, the head coach’s primary duty is to manage personalities and situations rather than fine-tune techniques. Kapil indicated that encouragement and belief are far more impactful tools than instruction, particularly when young players look up to the leadership group for confidence and reassurance. Backing players through lean phases Drawing from his own experience as captain, Kapil underlined the importance of standing by players when results are not going their way. He said his instinct was always to spend more time with those struggling rather than celebrating those already performing. According to Kapil, confidence can quickly erode at the top level, and it is the responsibility of the leadership to restore belief. He reiterated that a captain’s role extends well beyond personal performance, adding that team unity and emotional support often decide outcomes over pure talent.

Gavaskar suited for the T20 era Kapil also shared an interesting view on how former greats would have adapted to modern formats. He opined that Sunil Gavaskar, widely known for his defensive technique, would have thrived in T20 cricket if he played in the current era. Kapil reasoned that players with strong defensive foundations find attacking easier because they possess more time and control at the crease. He added that defence is far harder to master than aggression, making technically sound batters well suited for fast-paced formats. Lessons from his early career Reflecting on his playing days, Kapil recalled how little he initially understood about defensive batting, even being sent in as a nightwatchman early in his career. Those experiences, he said, shaped his understanding of growth and patience in cricket. He also praised Kolkata’s cricket culture, describing the city’s fans as among the most knowledgeable in the country.